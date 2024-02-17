Perfect Pomegranate Muffins Recipe

Muffins are among the most popular and versatile types of baked goods. They're perfect for breakfast, brunch, lunch, or as a snack any time of day, and they can go sweet, savory, or somewhere in between. We're all familiar with some of the more common flavors — blueberry, corn, and banana nut — but sometimes the same old, same old can get a little dull. One thing you're unlikely to find on supermarket shelves is a pomegranate muffin, which is why developer Jessica Morone came up with a recipe so you can bake a batch at home. As she says of her creation, "These muffins are great because they are easy and quick to make and the flavor is so good."

Pomegranates, which are present in the form of arils in the batter and juice in the glaze, bring their unique juicy, tangy flavor, bright ruby color, and characteristic crunch to the muffins. To accentuate the flavor of pomegranate, Morone also adds a little citrus. "The special ingredients in this recipe are the orange juice and zest because they give these muffins so much flavor." She explains that "The pomegranates and orange flavors really complement each other, so the muffins end up being both sweet and tart and the pomegranate seeds give the muffins a nice texture."