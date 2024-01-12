Blend Up Pomegranate Arils In The Food Processor For Sweet And Tart Juice

Pomegranate is one versatile fruit and it can be used for more recipes than you may think. For example, have you ever thought about making pomegranate ice cream? Tasting Table has a recipe for a no-churn pomegranate ice cream that uses fresh juice as well as pomegranate arils. So, you may want to buy two pomegranates: one to use to make the juice and one to gather the fleshy seeds from. Or, you could use the fresh juice to make a pomegranate tart. Both recipes will give you a sweet and tangy treat, perfect for indulging in after dinner.

Speaking of after-dinner treats, maybe you'd rather have a cocktail than dessert — and your fresh pomegranate juice works well for that, too. For example, the pomegranate gin fizz is a gin and Prosecco-based cocktail that infuses pomegranate juice (and pomegranate molasses) for a bubbly and festive boozy drink. You can also make yourself a pomegranate margarita by adding a couple tablespoons of pomegranate juice to a traditional margarita recipe.

Or, if you're looking for something different when it comes to everyone's go-to brunch drink, the mimosa, then you can add a splash of fresh pomegranate juice to liven things up. When it comes to more savory dishes, pomegranate juice can be used in a glaze or a sauce for a meat dish, such as chicken or even ribs. And for breakfast, pomegranate is the perfect addition to a number of smoothies. For example, it can add some nice tartness to a classic strawberry banana smoothie.