Pomegranate Gin Fizz Holiday Cocktail Recipe
We all love to enjoy a festive holiday cocktail when that time of year comes around. The classic heavy options like eggnog and Irish coffee are no doubt delicious, but sometimes it's nice to add something acidic to cut through all the rich food being served. That's why this year you should add this pomegranate fizz cocktail to your Christmas menu.
The tart, fizzy, slightly sweet flavors in this richly red tipple will delight your senses without overwhelming your palate. Based on a classic French 75, this sparkling wine cocktail is super simple to throw together and can be made for two just as easily as it can be scaled up to serve a party. Recipe developer Taylor Murray brings us this festive cocktail that comes together with just a few simple ingredients. "I'm not a big fan of the creamy cocktails that most people love at Christmas, so I love this tart and fruity option that still feels just right for the season," says Murray.
Gather the ingredients for pomegranate fizz cocktail
The ingredients for this pomegranate fizz are similar to a French 75, but with a wintery twist. To start, the base is going to be gin, like a classic French 75, but you can easily substitute it with vodka if you prefer it. To add pomegranate flavor, we will do a mixture of pomegranate juice and pomegranate molasses. Pomegranate molasses is just concentrated pomegranate juice, but it can add a rich, deep flavor unlike what you can get from pomegranate alone. Those that like their drinks a little less sweet will like this addition.
The final ingredient is a splash of prosecco to top it off. You can swap this out with Champagne or whichever kind of sparkling wine you like most. If you have pomegranate seeds, those are great as a final garnish.
Step 1: Mix the base
In a mixing glass, combine pomegranate molasses, pomegranate juice, and gin.
Step 2: Add ice
Top with ice and stir.
Step 3: Strain into glasses
Strain into coupe glasses.
Step 4: Top with prosecco
Fill with Prosecco to the top.
Step 5: Add your garnish
Garnish with pomegranate seeds.
Can I turn the pomegranate fizz cocktail into a punch to serve a large crowd?
You can easily transform this pomegranate drink into a delightful punch for serving a crowd. To do this, simply multiply the ingredients proportionally based on the number of guests. For instance, if the original recipe serves 2 and you have 20 guests, multiply each ingredient by 10.
Mix the gin, pomegranate juice, and pomegranate molasses in a large punch bowl, making sure each ingredient is fully combined. Fill with ice (or use a fun ice ring!). Then top with Prosecco or leave that ingredient on the side and let guests top their drinks themselves. Garnish the punch bowl with pomegranate arils for a festive touch. Remember that it's never a good idea to make punch too far in advance, so be sure not to mix the ingredients together until just before your guests are set to arrive.
What are some tips for selecting and preparing pomegranates for the cocktail?
Choosing ripe pomegranates is crucial for the best flavor. Look for pomegranates that are heavy for their size, indicating juiciness, and have a deep, vibrant color without any major blemishes. The skin should be supple and slightly resistant to pressure, not dry and hard. To prepare them, slice off the crown and score the skin into quarters. Soak the scored fruit in water, then break it apart, letting the arils sink and the membrane float. This method helps in easily separating the arils from the white membrane.
Use fresh pomegranate arils to garnish the cocktail, adding a burst of flavor and color. You can also juice the arils for the fresh pomegranate juice. If fresh pomegranates are not available, bottled pomegranate juice is a convenient and effective alternative. Just ensure it's 100% pure juice without added sugars to maintain the authentic taste of your cocktail.
- ½ ounce pomegranate molasses
- 1 ½ ounce pomegranate juice
- 1 ½ ounce gin
- Prosecco
- Pomegranate seeds, for garnish
- In a mixing glass, combine pomegranate molasses, pomegranate juice, and gin.
- Top with ice and stir.
- Strain into coupe glasses.
- Fill with Prosecco to the top.
- Garnish with pomegranate seeds.