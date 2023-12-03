Pomegranate Gin Fizz Holiday Cocktail Recipe

We all love to enjoy a festive holiday cocktail when that time of year comes around. The classic heavy options like eggnog and Irish coffee are no doubt delicious, but sometimes it's nice to add something acidic to cut through all the rich food being served. That's why this year you should add this pomegranate fizz cocktail to your Christmas menu.

The tart, fizzy, slightly sweet flavors in this richly red tipple will delight your senses without overwhelming your palate. Based on a classic French 75, this sparkling wine cocktail is super simple to throw together and can be made for two just as easily as it can be scaled up to serve a party. Recipe developer Taylor Murray brings us this festive cocktail that comes together with just a few simple ingredients. "I'm not a big fan of the creamy cocktails that most people love at Christmas, so I love this tart and fruity option that still feels just right for the season," says Murray.