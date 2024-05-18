Picadillo (Cuban Ground Beef) With Saffron Rice Recipe

If you haven't cooked with saffron before, you might be a bit shocked by the price when finding it in the spice section at your market. Saffron has been labeled as the most expensive spice in the world, and for good reason. Saffron threads are the stigmas of the crocus flower, and there are only 3 stigma per flower. The harvesting process is incredibly labor intensive, and it takes thousands of flowers to produce 1 pound of saffron. The spice can often be hard to find, as the growing season for the one specific variety of crocus flower that bears the treasure is relatively brief.

Saffron has an intense flavor that has elements of sweetness with earthy undertone. It also has a vibrant gold color that diffuses from the crimson threads when steeped. It may seem impossible to replicate such a unique profile, but there are a few spices that can be substituted in for saffron when needed. Turmeric is a spice that has a similar golden color. Although the flavor profile is not quite the same, adding an equal amount of sweet paprika creates a balance of flavor that will work in recipes like the saffron rice here. Try ¼ teaspoon each of turmeric and sweet paprika. Curry powder can also be used in a pinch and will add a bit of that golden color to your recipe. Because curry powder is actually a blend of spices, it won't have the same flavor profile as pure saffron. Ground annatto seed is also an option for adding some vibrant color and a bit of mild, peppery flavor.