7 Variations Of Picadillo, Explained

Countries across Latin America and the Caribbean all have their own versions of it. Home cooks likely have their own interpretations, too. We're talking about picadillo, a full-flavored stew of ground meat and tomato. Ingredients vary by place, but the preparation is generally the same across borders: Sauté your aromatics, brown your meat, add your tomatoes, and let the dish simmer until fragrant. It's customizable: Use beef or pork, add spices, or sub capers for olives without veering too far from the soul of the dish. Though there are murmurs of versions unique to Peru, St. Lucia, and other Latin American and Caribbean countries, here we're highlighting the most distinct variations we've found on a dish whose passport has likely been stamped more times than your own.

While no one truly knows where picadillo originated, it's clear the dish has traveled alongside the Spanish language for several hundred years — its name comes from the Spanish verb "picar" (to mince), which references the method used to prep the meat before it's simmered in a base of aromatic vegetables. From there, it's any cook's game: Raisins may make an appearance, and the same can be said for eggs. While serving a starch alongside — say, plantains, rice, or beans — transforms the dish into a full meal, it's also considered more broadly to be a preparation style for ground meat, and its use as an ingredient in stuffed pastries and casserole dishes points to picadillo's foundational role in Latin American and Caribbean cookery.