Picadillo-Stuffed Poblano Peppers Recipe

Picadillo is a Latin American dish usually consisting of ground beef, tomatoes, and diced potatoes. Like its European corned beef cousin, picadillo is considered a hash and can be eaten for breakfast or used as a filling for tacos and gorditas. It comes together quickly, can be spicy or mild, and easily serves a crowd. Plus, picadillo also makes a great filling for peppers, like in this picadillo-stuffed poblano pepper recipe by Michelle McGlinn.

Being large, flat peppers with a mild spicy flavor, poblanos make excellent serving vessels. Some prep work is required for poblanos, whose skin is too bitter to eat and must be charred and steamed away. Luckily, this takes very little extra time and can be done while preparing the picadillo, which comes together quickly on the stove. The peeled peppers, stuffed with the spicy chorizo picadillo, then get coated in Oaxaca cheese for a rich and melty finish. If you've ever had creamy walnut-coated chiles en nogada, this dish will feel familiar to you — albeit much cheesier and much easier to make.