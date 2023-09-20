Pastelón Is The Puerto Rican Plantain Casserole You Should Know

Nothing beats a casserole in its malleability. This dish style integrates a variety of tastes and textures, all served in one pan to share. And whether it's squash or green beans, it's easy to accommodate a variable constituent base.

In Puerto Rico, plantains are utilized in a casserole known as pastelón. Split into layers with aromatic ground beef nestled in between, the dish resembles a Caribbean-influenced lasagne. Loaded with spices, the soft fruit melds delectably with the aromatic browned meat. And it's garnished off with melted cheese on top and an egg wash to tie it together.

The dish does require some prep work; the plantains are pre-fried, and the ground beef is cooked into an aromatic picadillo. However, the efforts are more than worthwhile. Once baked, all the flavors blend into a delicious medley of taste and texture — a casserole at its best.