The Fish Substitute To Try For Delicious Vegan Ceviche

Hearts of palm are the best fish substitute that you can swap into any conventional ceviche recipe with a few tweaks. Because hearts of palm are pre-cooked and thus edible right out of the can, you don't need to soak them in citrus juice for an hour in the fridge. Instead, you can simply add diced or half-inch disks of hearts of palm to the rest of your diced vegetables and herbs before tossing them in lime juice. It'll take a mere 15 minutes to marinate the vegan ceviche.

Swap shrimp for discs of hearts of palm in this recipe for coconut-lime shrimp ceviche, by adding the hearts of palm and half a cup of lime juice directly to the coconut milk mixture with diced chilies, cilantro, and aromatics. Roughly chop hearts of palm into chunks to imitate the diced tilapia in this classic ceviche recipe to combine with lime juice, red onion, avocado bell pepper, and jalapeno.

If you want to instill an oceanic umami flavor to assimilate that fishy or briny taste, a teaspoon or two of nori flakes is all you need. You can try these nori sheets from Gimme Seaweed, crumbling a single sheet into your ceviche. While the red onion and fresh chilies bring a crunch, diced cucumber and jicama are other ingredients that'll give the tender and flakey hearts of palm and creamy avocado a crunchy contrast.

