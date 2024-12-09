Vegan Hearts Of Palm "Lobster" Roll Recipe

If you're committed to a vegan lifestyle but missing the flavors of a classic lobster roll, this fresh and tangy hearts of palm version might be just what you're looking for. Hearts of palm have a similar flaky texture to seafood and provide the perfect option to stand in for lobster. To capture the assertive flavors and textures of a classic lobster roll, we're using crunchy diced celery, briny capers, fresh dill, and chives along with the hearts of palm for the base. The dressing features vegan mayonnaise, Old Bay seasoning, lemon juice, and sriracha, to bring home the taste of New England cuisine in a spicy and flavor-packed condiment.

Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "This is one of my all-time favorite vegan recipes. It's great on a roll, but also fun to serve as a dip with chips, add to a green salad, or stuff into a pita or a wrap. Not to mention it's very budget-friendly compared to the real thing." Keep reading to learn how to bring the taste of the sea to your table without the seafood.