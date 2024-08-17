Heart Of Palm Is The Easy Substitution For Vegan Lobster Rolls

If you want to whip hearts of palm into shape until they resemble lobster bites, you'll need a few extra ingredients for flavor, some of which you may already find in classic Connecticut-style lobster rolls. Olive oil and Old Bay seasoning are musts here, along with salt, garlic powder, onion powder, and celery seed. If you like, you can also include a little paprika, chopped chives, parsley, or dill — or for even more fishy flavor, crush up some dried seaweed sheets (nori) to add into the mix. You can either cook your seasoned hearts of palm chunks or leave them cold, but if you plan on heating them up, you'll want to marinate them for a few hours or overnight.

Feel free to either air fry your vegan lobster for up to 12 minutes at 400 degrees Fahrenheit or saute it for up to eight minutes over medium-high heat. Then, toss your cooked (once they've cooled) or cold chunks in a dressing made of plant-based mayo and ingredients like chopped celery, onion, capers, and lemon juice. Now, all that's left is to toast your buns, stuff them with your hearts of palm mixture, and whip up a simple combination of melted vegan butter and lemon juice for dipping.