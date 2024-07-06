Vegan Watermelon "Tuna" Bowl Recipe

Just when you think you've seen it all, this vegan watermelon tuna will shock you with its uncanny resemblance to fresh ahi tuna. This refreshing twist on the real thing is perfect for those who eat vegan or those who want a hydrating meal with great flavor. You get the slight sweetness from the watermelon paired with the rich, umami flavor from the soy sauce, rice vinegar, and sesame oil. Adding in dulse granules delivers a taste from the ocean and magically mimics the taste of ahi as we know it.

Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "One of my favorite things to do is take a classic dish and make it vegan. Over the years, I have learned many tips and tricks to do this, and this recipe is one that has become a client and family favorite." Keep reading to learn how to make this delicious meal that caters to a wide variety of dietary preferences but is a must-try for everyone looking for a hydrating and savory dining experience.