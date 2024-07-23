All You Need For Vegan Scallops Is This Mushroom

Mushrooms are a vegan's best friend. The fungi grow so abundantly and have so many uses that the cultivation of them has become a booming craft among many chefs, who especially appreciate the way they allow for creative ways to open up their menus for a wide array of diets. Mushrooms are allergen friendly and their meat-like texture means there are many ways to turn them into flavorful vegan alternatives. From portobello steaks to lobster mushroom rolls, there's a mushroom substitute for just about everything — but when it comes to vegan scallops, all you need is a batch of king oyster mushrooms.

These mushrooms are meaty, earthy, and nutty in flavor, with a texture that can be shredded into plant-based pulled pork or breaded and fried to make vegan fried chicken. But, it's not just its umami flavor and texture that make these mushrooms the ideal substitute for vegan friendly scallops — it's the size. King oyster mushrooms are the largest variety of oyster mushrooms, with thick white stems that grow up to eight inches long and two inches in diameter. Cut crosswise, all it takes is a few slices along the stem to make king oyster mushrooms look like scallops. The tricky part is getting the flavor right.

The major caveat — or tribute, depending on who you ask — of plant-based fish and seafood alternatives is that they don't smell or taste fishy. But there are ways to get around that.