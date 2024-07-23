All You Need For Vegan Scallops Is This Mushroom
Mushrooms are a vegan's best friend. The fungi grow so abundantly and have so many uses that the cultivation of them has become a booming craft among many chefs, who especially appreciate the way they allow for creative ways to open up their menus for a wide array of diets. Mushrooms are allergen friendly and their meat-like texture means there are many ways to turn them into flavorful vegan alternatives. From portobello steaks to lobster mushroom rolls, there's a mushroom substitute for just about everything — but when it comes to vegan scallops, all you need is a batch of king oyster mushrooms.
These mushrooms are meaty, earthy, and nutty in flavor, with a texture that can be shredded into plant-based pulled pork or breaded and fried to make vegan fried chicken. But, it's not just its umami flavor and texture that make these mushrooms the ideal substitute for vegan friendly scallops — it's the size. King oyster mushrooms are the largest variety of oyster mushrooms, with thick white stems that grow up to eight inches long and two inches in diameter. Cut crosswise, all it takes is a few slices along the stem to make king oyster mushrooms look like scallops. The tricky part is getting the flavor right.
The major caveat — or tribute, depending on who you ask — of plant-based fish and seafood alternatives is that they don't smell or taste fishy. But there are ways to get around that.
Making king oyster mushrooms taste like scallops and how to serve them
As long as you have the right ingredients on hand, imbuing king oyster mushrooms with scallop flavor is relatively easy. The first thing you want to do after slicing and scoring the stems of the mushrooms is to steam or soak them in salted water, infusing them with that salty ocean-like flavor. Then, you can throw the slices on a pan with vegan butter, veggie broth, white wine, and minced garlic or shallots, just like you would with real scallops.
Now, if you're not someone who likes the fishy smell or taste of seafood, you could stop there. Browned on both sides, the vegan scallops will pair well on a plate of pasta or risotto, over rice, in a salad, or simply plated over a vegetable puree. However, if you want them to look and taste like the real thing, there are a few ingredients you can reach for to mimic those flavors. You can crumble nori on top of them or add some minced kelp to the pan. Another option is to toss in some white miso paste or MSG. You could also reach for a vegan oyster sauce or fish sauce if you can find one.