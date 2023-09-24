Simple 1-Pan Chicken Tagine Recipe

Tagine is both a Moroccan dish and a cooking vessel, as the stew takes its name from the cone-shaped clay pot in which it is traditionally cooked. No need for the latter kind of tagine to make our Moroccan-inspired chicken dish, though, as recipe developer Jessica Case cooks hers in a standard Dutch oven and calls the results "a unique and delicious meal."

One especially flavorful ingredient that Case likes to use in this recipe is preserved lemons, something she says "makes this recipe unique because it gives it a nice tart, powerful taste that blends so well with the other ingredients." She says that she prepared her lemons by juicing them (you'll need about 2 tablespoons of this juice), then removing the pulp and cutting the rind into strips. If you don't get enough juice from squeezing the preserved lemons, she suggests using the liquid from the jar. You can also substitute fresh lemon juice and zest if you prefer, as she assures us that these, too, will "add the tartness and brightness to the dish."