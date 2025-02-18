13 Delicious Ways To Use Flaxseed In The Kitchen

There are a few ways that flaxseed can be prepared. Whole flaxseed does not break down in our bodies, so I prefer to grind it first. You have the option of buying it pre-ground at almost any store. This helps your body reap the nutritional benefits and releases the nutty flavor. However, bakers will sometimes use whole flaxseed to add texture and an aesthetic appeal to their baked goods, especially bread. It can be sprinkled on top or mixed right in. The seeds are chewy and rather beautiful.

Advertisement

When the seeds are ground they offer a hearty and robust mouthfeel. Think of it like adding bran or whole grains to your baked goods. When the seeds toast up in the oven, their flavor becomes even more irresistible but remains rather mellow. If you're the person who orders the whole grain muffin, eats steel-cut oats, and likes a buckwheat pancake then I would highly recommend adding ground flax to your baked goods. Flax absorbs moisture and becomes gelatin-like, so be sure you know how to add it so as not to dry out your cookies or bread. If you're not an expert baker, play it safe by using a recipe that already incorporates them like flaxseed vegan chocolate chip cookies to give your dessert a texture upgrade. You always have the option of sprinkling flaxseed on top of your baked goods.

Advertisement