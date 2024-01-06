Nut-Free Greek Yogurt Granola Bars Recipe

Everyone needs a few overnight breakfast ideas in their recipe repertoire for those days when a leisurely sit-down meal just isn't in the cards. Overnight oats and chia puddings are great for this but if you're looking for something different, these nut-free Greek yogurt granola bars are for you. The chewy oats and sunflower seed butter provide a hearty base, offering a satisfying texture that's complemented by the vanilla Greek yogurt and provides a refreshing and cool contrast. While most snack bars include nuts, this nut-free version is delicious and ensures that even those with allergies can get in on the fun.

Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "These bars are so handy to have in the freezer for breakfast, but they also make a great snack or dessert. When you take them out of the freezer, just let them sit for a few minutes to soften before digging in." Ideal as an on-the-go breakfast or dessert, these bars are creamy, fruity, and packed with wholesome ingredients.