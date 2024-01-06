Nut-Free Greek Yogurt Granola Bars Recipe
Everyone needs a few overnight breakfast ideas in their recipe repertoire for those days when a leisurely sit-down meal just isn't in the cards. Overnight oats and chia puddings are great for this but if you're looking for something different, these nut-free Greek yogurt granola bars are for you. The chewy oats and sunflower seed butter provide a hearty base, offering a satisfying texture that's complemented by the vanilla Greek yogurt and provides a refreshing and cool contrast. While most snack bars include nuts, this nut-free version is delicious and ensures that even those with allergies can get in on the fun.
Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "These bars are so handy to have in the freezer for breakfast, but they also make a great snack or dessert. When you take them out of the freezer, just let them sit for a few minutes to soften before digging in." Ideal as an on-the-go breakfast or dessert, these bars are creamy, fruity, and packed with wholesome ingredients.
Gather the ingredients for nut-free Greek yogurt granola bars
To make this recipe, start by picking up some Medjool dates, which will serve as the main sweetener in these bars. "I like to buy Medjool dates in the produce section of the store instead of the dried fruit area. They tend to be fresher," Hahn shares.
Then you'll need some sunflower seed butter along with oats, ground flax seed, maple syrup, cinnamon, and vanilla. "You can buy whole flax seeds and grind them yourself in a small coffee grinder, or you can buy them pre-ground. If buying them ground they will be labeled as flax meal," Hahn explains. Head to the frozen food aisle and choose some frozen mixed berries and then finish off the list in the dairy aisle and grab some sweetened vanilla Greek yogurt.
Step 1: Soak the dates
Soak the dates in hot water for 20 minutes.
Step 2: Add berries to a pot
Add the frozen berries to a medium pot over medium heat.
Step 3: Heat up the berries with maple syrup
Add the maple syrup, stir, and cook on low for about 10 minutes or until the berries are thawed and warm. Remove from heat until ready to use.
Step 4: Drain the dates
Drain the dates and remove the pits.
Step 5: Blend the dates in a food processor
Add the soaked dates to a food processor and blend until a paste forms.
Step 6: Add more ingredients
Add the oats, flax seed, sunflower seed butter, cinnamon, and vanilla to the food processor and blend well.
Step 7: Spread the mixture into a pan
Transfer the mixture to a 9x12-inch parchment paper-lined baking dish and press down firmly.
Step 8: Spread the yogurt on top
Spread the yogurt on top of the oat mixture.
Step 9: Add the berries
Spoon the berries in several spots on top of the oat mixture.
Step 10: Cover and freeze
Cover and place the baking dish into the freezer for 2 hours.
Step 11: Cut and serve
Cut into squares and serve.
How can I customize the nut-free Greek yogurt bars?
If you want your bars on the sweeter side, you can add more maple syrup, agave nectar, or honey. You can also experiment with different yogurt flavors to complement the fruit you are using. Try strawberry, raspberry, or blueberry Greek yogurt. If you want to make dairy-free bars, swap the Greek yogurt out for a dairy-free yogurt like coconut or cashew.
You can also get creative with the base layer. If you don't need these to be nut-free, use peanut butter or almond butter in either the smooth or crunchy varieties. To add a chocolate or caramel flavor, add some chocolate chips or caramel chips. You can also keep the base layer the same and add these on top of the yogurt along with the fruit. To bulk up the base layer with more protein, you can add a couple of tablespoons of chia seeds.
If you don't have frozen fruit on hand, you can use preserves in any of the fruit varieties. Add a teaspoon of citrus zest (lemon or orange) for a refreshing twist to the top yogurt layer.
What can I serve with these nut-free Greek yogurt bars?
If you want to serve the Greek yogurt bars with a bigger breakfast selection for a brunch or other breakfast gathering, provide a selection of bagels with cream cheese and toppings like sliced tomatoes, cucumbers, or smoked salmon. Muffins are always a good option for a breakfast occasion. The sweet and slightly tart flavor of blueberry muffins can complement the creamy and slightly tangy taste of the yogurt granola bars. The citrusy and slightly nutty flavor of lemon poppy seed muffins can provide a refreshing contrast to the yogurt granola bars. During the fall season, pumpkin muffins with warm spices like cinnamon and nutmeg can be a delightful pairing.
Complete the breakfast with a cup of hot or iced coffee, tea, or a refreshing fruit-infused water. If you're enjoying these bars as a dessert, consider pairing them with a cup of decaf or with extra fruit on the side for even more sweetness.
- 1 cup Medjool dates
- 1 ½ cups frozen mixed berries
- 2 tablespoons maple syrup
- 2 cups rolled oats
- 3 tablespoons ground flax seed
- 1 cup sunflower seed butter
- 1 teaspoon cinnamon
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- 1 ½ cups sweetened vanilla Greek yogurt
- Soak the dates in hot water for 20 minutes.
- Add the frozen berries to a medium pot over medium heat.
- Add the maple syrup, stir, and cook on low for about 10 minutes or until the berries are thawed and warm. Remove from heat until ready to use.
- Drain the dates and remove the pits.
- Add the soaked dates to a food processor and blend until a paste forms.
- Add the oats, flax seed, sunflower seed butter, cinnamon, and vanilla to the food processor and blend well.
- Transfer the mixture to a 9x12-inch parchment paper-lined baking dish and press down firmly.
- Spread the yogurt on top of the oat mixture.
- Spoon the berries in several spots on top of the oat mixture.
- Cover and place the baking dish into the freezer for 2 hours.
- Cut into squares and serve.
|Calories per Serving
|390
|Total Fat
|20.3 g
|Saturated Fat
|3.2 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|6.4 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|46.6 g
|Dietary Fiber
|6.4 g
|Total Sugars
|26.7 g
|Sodium
|24.9 mg
|Protein
|12.0 g