13 Outstanding Oatmeal Recipes

Forget about bland-tasting oatmeal heated in the microwave from a packet. While this option is convenient, it certainly doesn't put a great spin on oatmeal. It's hard to get excited about reconstituted soggy oats in the morning. Thankfully, making oatmeal from scratch is pretty straightforward. As a bonus, you can customize it with all your favorite add-ins to load up on nutrients and enjoy your favorite flavors.

Oats offer plenty of health benefits thanks to their nutritious profile, which is high in protein, fiber, and various vitamins and minerals. According to Healthline, these qualities can help you feel satiated and improve your blood sugar stability, which prevents any sugar crashes mid-morning. A bowl of oatmeal is the standard way to consume oats, but it's far from the only one. We've collected our favorite oatmeal creations from Tasting Table recipe developers to whet your appetite and inspire you to include oats in your routine. From baked oatmeal and overnight oats to cookies, bars, and bread, there are plenty of options to choose from.