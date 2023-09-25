Fall Fruit And Cocoa Overnight Oats Recipe

Overnight oats in general are something that developer Tess Le Moing describes as being "perfect for a busy week" and one that can make for "a filling breakfast to keep you fed all week" if you make up a few batches in advance. This chocolate-flavored, fruit-packed version is "not merely a means to an end," but "a special breakfast" the deserves proper celebrating. Not only do you get all of the vitamins and nutrients from the fruit, healthy fat from the seeds, and fiber and protein from the oats, but you'll also get a mouthful of fall flavor in every bite.



Le Moing says she got the idea for this recipe when she was trying to think of a new way to use pomegranate seeds. "They're great pops of color in any dish," she tells us, adding, "I personally love how they look with a dark brown chocolate." She felt that their juicy crunch would be nicely offset by oatmeal's heartier texture while the oranges would be "visually appealing, not to mention delicious," and the dried cranberries give the dish what she describes as "a nice sweet-tart bite."