Cinnamon Apple Baked Oatmeal Recipe
Social media has brought an array of make-ahead oatmeal breakfasts to the forefront, and for good reason — busy mornings call for an easy-to-make, delicious breakfast. Warm and cozy meals start your day with a relaxed tone and provide the body with essential nutrients and energy to keep you full and satisfied until your next meal. This cinnamon apple baked oatmeal can be thrown together quickly and baked right before eating or baked on a weekend and warmed up each morning throughout the week.
Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "Oats have always been a breakfast staple for me. They are loaded with health benefits and can help lower cholesterol. They're good for heart health, and the soluble fiber in oats can stabilize blood sugar. This recipe is full of wholesome ingredients and warm spices." Once you learn how to make this delicious breakfast, your mornings will never be the same!
Gather the ingredients for cinnamon apple baked oatmeal
To make this recipe, start by picking up a Honeycrisp apple and some applesauce. Then, you'll need some rolled oats and milk. "Rolled oats work best here versus instant oats and are a better choice since they are less processed," Hahn explains. For spice and sweetness, grab some raisins, maple syrup, cinnamon, and vanilla. The combination of warm spices and natural sweetness makes for a delicious, satisfying flavor.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat oven to 350 F.
Step 2: Combine most of the ingredients
In a large bowl, combine the applesauce, oats, milk, raisins, maple syrup, 1 teaspoon cinnamon, and vanilla.
Step 3: Prepare a baking dish
Spray a baking dish with cooking spray.
Step 4: Pour the batter into the pan
Pour the oatmeal batter into the prepared pan.
Step 5: Prepare the apple
Core and chop the apple.
Step 6: Add the chopped apples
Top the batter with the chopped apples and a dusting of cinnamon.
Step 7: Bake and serve
Bake for 20–25 minutes or until the apples are tender. Serve while warm.
How can I customize the cinnamon apple baked oatmeal?
If you're looking for a gluten-free breakfast, you'll want to check the label on your oats container to see if it has a gluten-free label. Oats are naturally gluten-free but are often manufactured in a facility that is not totally gluten-free and can come in contact with gluten during the production process. Should you want to make this recipe dairy-free and vegan, simply substitute the milk with any dairy-free option.
If you have Gala, Fuji, or Pink Lady apples on hand, these will be suitable substitutions for the Honeycrisp. You can also substitute the applesauce for a mashed banana for a different flavor. This will provide a similar texture to the applesauce and provide some additional sweetness, as well.
For more variety, you can add additional fruit to this recipe or change up the spices. Throw in some frozen blueberries, raspberries, or sliced strawberries to the mixture — no need to thaw before baking. You can also try for a fall flair by swapping out the cinnamon for pumpkin pie spice.
What pairs well with cinnamon apple baked oatmeal?
This cinnamon apple baked oatmeal is a classic and comforting breakfast. You can pair it with various accompaniments to complement its flavors and create a more filling meal. A splash of extra milk or a dollop of yogurt can add creaminess and a contrast to the warmth of the oatmeal. Sprinkle chopped nuts like almonds, walnuts, or pecans on top for added crunch and flavor; shredded coconut or granola will also add texture and crunch. The addition of chia seeds, flaxseeds, or hemp seeds can provide extra nutrition and nuttiness.
While the cinnamon apple baked oatmeal is naturally sweet, you can add a touch more sweetness with honey, additional maple syrup, agave nectar, or brown sugar if desired. Topping the dish with fresh fruits like sliced bananas, sliced strawberries, or blueberries provides extra sweetness. You can also try adding dried fruit such as dried cranberries or chopped apricots.
For drink pairings, a cup of tea or coffee can be a delightful beverage to enjoy alongside your cinnamon apple oatmeal. If you want to really jazz things up, a homemade latte is a delicious counterpart.
- ⅓ cup applesauce
- 1 cup rolled oats
- 1 cup milk
- ¼ cup raisins
- 2 tablespoons maple syrup
- 1 teaspoon cinnamon + more for dusting
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- 1 large Honeycrisp apple
|Calories per Serving
|207
|Total Fat
|3.5 g
|Saturated Fat
|1.4 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|6.1 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|41.1 g
|Dietary Fiber
|4.2 g
|Total Sugars
|23.2 g
|Sodium
|31.5 mg
|Protein
|5.2 g