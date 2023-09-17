Honey Oatmeal Soda Bread Recipe

If you're not familiar with soda bread other than as something that may appear on restaurant menus around St. Patrick's Day, recipe developer Jessica Morone explains that the appeal lies in how quickly they can be baked. As she tells us, "Soda breads are great and so easy because the baking soda in them is what makes the bread rise, so you don't have to wait around for the bread to rise before you bake it." This can cut a few hours off the bread-making time, plus you're spared all of that kneading.

While Morone admits that honey or a sweetener of any sort is an atypical ingredient for soda bread, she tells us, "I love the little bit of sweetness it adds to the bread." Still, this bread isn't anything along the lines of the more cake-like banana bread or pumpkin bread. Morone does say it can be eaten with jam or butter, but notes that "You could also use it as a bread for your sandwiches."