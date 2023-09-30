For Crunchier Fried Foods, Add Cornflakes To The Batter

When you take that first bite into a piece of golden fried chicken, you're expecting a satisfying crunch. And while that crispy coating can be made with breadcrumbs, crackers, or a flour and cornstarch combo, try adding cornflakes to the mix for the crunchiest batter ever. The other ingredients mentioned may give you the bite you're looking for, but cornflakes stand out from the rest. They're dried and toasted before they make it into your cereal box, so they already have plenty of crispiness — and unlike breadcrumbs or flour, they come in large flakes so each bite results in a bigger crunch.

All you have to do to achieve a mouthwatering golden crust is add cornflakes to your fried chicken batter. This doesn't just have to apply to poultry, however — anything you're frying up in a batter, whether it's fish, tofu, or even green tomatoes, can benefit from a dose of the breakfast cereal. You'll want to crush your flakes up, of course, since they're too large as-is to properly incorporate into a batter — but do so lightly, since you still want all that crunchy goodness to remain intact.