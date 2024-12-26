14 Ingredients To Improve Your Gluten-Free Pancakes
Many of us wouldn't choose gluten-free pancakes over the real thing, but for some folks, there is simply no other option. Celiac disease and gluten sensitivity are on the rise, but luckily gluten-free products have been improving right along with the demand. However, gluten-free pancakes still have a reputation for being dry, crumbly, and flavorless. Mixes are also expensive and laden with sugar and processed ingredients. But there is hope! I would even go as far as to say that a certain combination of gluten-free ingredients can make a fluffy, moist, flavorful pancake beyond your wildest dreams. That's why I've gathered together 14 ingredients to improve your gluten-free pancakes so you can enjoy them whether you have a gluten intolerance or not.
As a plant-based, gluten-free chef and recipe designer, it's my job to find ingredient swaps that can create a delicious, familiar, and appealing version of an original recipe. And as a passionate pancake connoisseur, I have made this popular breakfast food my focus, perfecting and tweaking the recipe over time. I've come to find that a balance of ingredients must focus on two aspects: flavor and texture, which just so happen to be the biggest complaints in the gluten-free pancake department. Roll up your sleeves, grab your spatula, and let's get cooking.
1. Flaxseed
It's exhilarating when you can find an ingredient that adds to the texture and flavor, is healthy, and acts as a binder. As we know, gluten-free products tend to crumble because gluten is a natural binder, giving the food elasticity. This is why your gluten-free wrap may crumble apart in your hands, or your gluten-free cookie fall into a million pieces when you bite into it. Flaxseed is such a good binder that it is used as an egg replacer. Be sure to use ground flaxseed as whole seeds tend not to break down during digestion, and also don't bind as well in your batter.
Flax has a nutty flavor that can give your pancakes some heartiness. The seeds are loaded with fiber and omega-3s and are even considered a superfood. In addition, flaxseed absorbs moisture and holds onto it, which can help you avoid the "drying out effect" that gluten-free flours tend to have. Use flaxseed when you are creating a pancake base using rice or oat flour. If you're going to choose one new ingredient to improve your gluten-free pancakes, ground flaxseed is your guy because it covers all your bases. Simply add a few tablespoons to your batter, or try this vegan and gluten-free cinnamon oatmeal pancake recipe.
2. Chickpea flour
The absolute best flour base for your gluten-free pancakes is chickpea flour. This is because chickpea flour is not only delicious but also a natural binder. The bean flour, also known as garbanzo flour, is simply powdered chickpeas, which are incredibly healthy. The beans are loaded with fiber and protein, and are rich in vitamins. However, uncooked chickpea flour is astonishingly bitter, so be sure to fully cook those cakes. Use chickpea flour in place of white flour, and don't worry about adding any eggs. Just some baking soda, salt, vanilla, fat, and a sweetener should do the trick.
Chickpea flour, in my opinion, provides the best texture for pancakes. It is not at all grainy and doesn't crumble. And while you don't want to undercook it, overcooked chickpea flour pancakes can be dry, so it's important to reinforce them with a fat like butter or oil. The incredible thing about chickpea flour pancakes is that you can make them classically with vanilla and maple syrup, or you can spice them up with salsa and sour cream. These savory chickpea flour pancakes are a huge hit for those who prefer a savory to sweet brunch. You can even grate some veggies like zucchini, onions, or carrots into the batter.
3. Apple cider vinegar
Most foods that might feel like they are missing something usually are. Much of the time they lack an element of acid. The acid creates a balanced mouthfeel and also helps to activate the baking soda to make uber-fluffy pancakes. So, for both flavor and texture, I recommend including a splash of apple cider vinegar in your gluten-free pancake mix. The extra fluffiness created by the mix of vinegar and baking soda will help to eliminate any "cardboard" textures that gluten-free products are notoriously known for.
I've selected apple cider vinegar over other acids because of the distinct flavor. It's sweet, has a hint of apples, and is boldly tangy. It's mellow enough that your pancakes won't wreak of vinegar, and the added sweetness from the apples is pleasing. ACV, as many people call it, balances nicely with the sweet, salty, and fatty notes in your pancakes, so be sure to hit all four elements with your recipe.
4. Fonio
As an anthropology major who has a special interest in African culture, I have been diving deep into African cuisine lately. After spending time in West Africa, I fell in love with the grain fonio. It's a West African grain that you should be using in your pancakes because it provides the most amazing texture, and helps to increase the fluffiness. Fonio pancakes have a corn flour and gritty texture that makes them extra crispy. This ancient grain is incredibly healthy, as it's loaded with protein, iron, zinc, and many other nutrients.
There are a few ways you can go about adding fonio to your pancake batter. I recommend adding about ¼ a cup of uncooked fonio to your chickpea flour pancake batter to give it a nice crisp. You can also precook the grain before adding it for ultra-fluffy pancakes. A nice in-between is to mix your batter and add hot melted butter or hot liquid to help activate the fonio so it's partially cooked. If the texture of your gluten-free pancakes seems to be what's holding you back, consider adding fonio to the mix.
5. Chia seeds
Cha-cha-cha-chia! If you remember chia pets then you may associate chia seeds with tacky 80s decor. However, there are endless uses for chia seeds in the kitchen, from desserts to beverages to baking. Chia seeds are small seeds that absorb liquid and have a frog egg-like texture. Essentially, once soaked the seeds produce a gel texture, with evenly spaced crunchy seeds. Chia seeds can act as an egg replacer, but I like to use them in my gluten-free pancakes because they retain moisture beautifully.
Especially if you have opted to use rice flour or chickpea flour which can both be dry, an addition like chia seeds can help to keep the moisture in balance. Don't use too many or your batter may become too moist. I would recommend sprinkling in a few tablespoons at most, and letting them absorb some of the batter moisture before making your first pancake. Keep in mind that if you use black chia seeds, your pancakes might have a poppyseed-like appearance.
6. Applesauce
Another ingredient to improve your gluten-free pancakes that is multi-dimensional is applesauce. Not only does it act as a binder and is used as an egg replacer in the vegan culinary world, but it also adds incredible flavor. It's a fantastic refined sugar-free sweetener, much like bananas and other ultra-sweet fruits. In addition, apple sauce adds wonderful moisture to any batters that are reading dry. In fact, it's recommended to add applesauce to store-bought pancakes to moisten them up.
I enjoy using applesauce in my gluten-free pancakes during autumn and sprinkling them with cinnamon. The flavor does read through, so it's important to only use applesauce in your gluten-free pancakes. If you enjoy apples, you can add applesauce in addition to or alongside eggs in your gluten-free pancake mix. Applesauce pairs nicely with spices like cloves, nutmeg, cinnamon, and allspice, so if you're going to a warm and spicy brunch, don't forget this important ingredient.
7. Xanthan gum
Although it gets a bad rap, xanthan gum in moderation is safe to consume as determined by the FDA. It's used to make anything from wallpaper glue to working as a binder in your pancake mix. Many gluten-free flours contain xanthan gum to help mimic that sticky texture that gluten supplies. Don't forget xanthan gum when you're making gluten-free pancakes, as it can give them a major texture upgrade.
Especially if you're finding that your gluten-free pancakes are impossible to flip, are crumbling apart, or just seem to dissolve into a blob on the skillet, you may need a helping hand from xanthan gum. So, what exactly is xanthan gum anyway? It's created from fermented sugar and is considered an additive. It comes in powder form and is often used as a food stabilizer, thickener, and binder. This is why it's an important part of gluten-free cooking because it can make up for any textural issues caused by a lack of gluten. Add it in moderation, with only a ¼ teaspoon for every 1½ cups of dry ingredients. It's powerful stuff!
8. Mashed bananas
Mashed bananas might be one of the more common ingredients to improve pancakes, gluten-free or not. Bananas add a certain sugary sweet appeal while leaning into classic breakfast food flavors. I love sliced bananas in or on my pancakes, or mashed bananas mixed right into the batter. If you're going to mix it into the batter it can serve multiple purposes. Besides the sticky sweet flavor, bananas also act as (you guessed it) a binder or egg replacer.
In addition, bananas are one of the absolute best ways to add moisture to your dry pancakes. Simply mash a ripe banana with a fork. Don't worry about getting every little bit mashed, as small banana chunks make for a sweet surprise. Mix it right into the batter, either into the wet ingredients or into the batter once the dry and wet ingredients have been combined. These pancakes may take longer to cook than classic pancakes, but have patience and enjoy about 1 banana per 2 cups of batter. If you're not a fan of mess, mash the bananas in their peels with your hands, no cleanup necessary.
9. Olive oil
Now, I'm aware that butter or vegetable oil are classically used as fats in pancakes. However, I'm here to argue that you should consider using olive oil instead, or in addition to butter (or vegan butter). Extra virgin olive oil is often associated with savory foods, but I believe it has a place in the dessert and sweet breakfast-food departments. There are plenty of unexpected foods that pair well with olive oil, like ice cream, hot chocolate, cake, cookies, and pancakes.
Olive oil offers a richer flavor than canola oil, and releases floral and citrus undertones that elevate any sweet dish. EVOO can be used both in your batter and in the pancake frying process. Simply replace any fat like butter or vegetable oil with olive oil, and proceed. If you're a fan of the savory and sweet combination, then this ingredient is for you. Gluten-free pancakes can often taste empty, but EVOO fills that void fully. Enjoy rich, flavorful pancakes with layers of flavor and a wonderfully fatty mouthfeel. Say goodbye to dry pancakes.
10. Brown rice flour
Although I don't recommend using brown rice flour on its own, it does make an incredible ingredient to improve your gluten-free pancakes. Rice flour is notorious for being crumbly, so the flour will definitely need to be reinforced with starches and binders, or even chickpea flour. However, it offers an incredibly crispy texture when fried in fat on the griddle, and can make for an absolutely irresistible crunch, with a soft and fluffy interior.
Use about a ¼ cup of brown rice flour for every cup of gluten-free flour mix or chickpea flour. Turn your griddle on a medium heat and let it fully become hot before adding a fat. Let that fat, like olive oil or butter, simmer until it's bubbling and hot. Then, add your pancake batter and let it sizzle. Personally, I love a pancake with a crispy edge and spotted crispiness throughout the part of the pancake that makes contact with the pan. Wait for all of those bubbles that form in the batter to pop before flipping the pancake over to cook the other side. Enjoy the ultimate crispy gluten-free pancakes using brown rice flour.
11. Coconut yogurt
Folks often use yogurt in their cooking and baking for a number of reasons. It can help baked goods rise, it can make foods extra rich or dense, and it can add a bit of a sour kick to elevate the flavor. Yogurt can do this to pancakes as well, just be sure not to overdo it because it could make your batter too wet. I like to use coconut yogurt, even though it can be rather expensive. However, the price might just be worth it for the incredible flavor and added richness. I would recommend adding a plain or vanilla coconut yogurt or a dairy yogurt as a substitution. Sour cream is also a suitable substitute.
Coconut yogurt has that same familiar tartness to it, while also adding fruity and naturally sweet layers of flavor that's almost vanilla-like. The yogurt doesn't read overly-coconutty, but certainly has that milky sweet flavor that reminds us of the tropics. Even adding a little coconut flour to your pancake batter never hurt, as it can improve the texture of gluten-free pancakes. It's important to keep in mind that coconut flour has zero binding properties, so it needs to be added as an additional boost and not used as a primary flour.
12. Oat flour
If you've got a full day ahead of you, then you need to fuel up properly. I recommend going with an oat flour pancake for breakfast on days you predict might never end. Oat flour does wonders for the gut, and as we know oats are heart-healthy and loaded are with other significant beneficial properties. They have a more robust texture and flavor than traditional white flour, and are slightly more gummy. Having grown up on oat flour pancakes and thinking they were the norm, it's hard to take white flour pancakes seriously. This is because oat flour pancakes are filling, dense, and extraordinarily flavorful.
Make your own oat flour by simply blending oats in a dry blender. Although oats are starchy, you'll likely want to use a binder like a mashed banana, egg, a flax egg, or some chickpea flour. I recommend the pairing of oats and banana, as they complement each other beautifully. Instead of pre-blending your dry oats, you could add all of your ingredients to a blender, wet and dry, and purée it. This will help if you use a banana, too, so you don't have to fork-mash it. These pancakes tend to be dense so don't forget about adding baking soda and apple cider vinegar. Load up heavily on the vanilla so it shines through the naturally flavorful oats.
13. Seltzer water
Seltzer water has made an appearance in a few seemingly bizarre capacities in the past. Have you ever heard of adding seltzer to your scrambled eggs? What about in your baked goods? Well, using seltzer water for fluffier baked goods gets results, as it does with pancakes. Use ice cold seltzer in your pancake mix for the fluffiest pancakes.
The fluffiness comes from those carbonation bubbles. They start out small when cold seltzer is used, and create air pockets as they heat up they expand. That's why cold seltzer should be one of the last ingredients you add to your pancake batter to ensure those bubbles stay nice and small. Folks tend to find gluten-free pancakes to be too dense and hard, but this simple trick can help to counteract the cardboard effect. Instead of using milk as your primary liquid, substitute a ¼ or ⅓ of it for seltzer water. You'll want to ensure you aren't adding seltzer in addition to your primary liquid, as your batter may become watery, and your pancakes will be flat as a result.
14. Mayonnaise
Okay, hear me out — mayonnaise is the magical ingredient that you should be adding to more foods. Slap some on the bread of your grilled cheese before frying, include it in your scrambled eggs for a silky texture, and add it to your gluten-free pancakes for the ultimate fluffy texture. I would also argue that the flavor of mayo adds depth to the pancakes, and gives it a richer mouthfeel.
This surprise ingredient will help you get fluffier pancakes, and is yet another leveling agent for your repertoire. The vinegar in the condiment activates the baking soda and the egg whites trap air bubbles. Together, the two can create the perfect texture in your pancakes. And as we know, gluten-free pancakes are in need of a texture makeover. The fat in mayonnaise creates a moist mouthfeel, so the condiment is essentially designed to improve all of the issues that gluten-free pancakes present. Take note that vegan mayonnaise is not an equivalent substitute as it melts almost immediately when it comes in contact with heat. If you are vegan or don't eat eggs, consider adding extra vinegar and oil to your pancakes to get similar results.