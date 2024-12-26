Many of us wouldn't choose gluten-free pancakes over the real thing, but for some folks, there is simply no other option. Celiac disease and gluten sensitivity are on the rise, but luckily gluten-free products have been improving right along with the demand. However, gluten-free pancakes still have a reputation for being dry, crumbly, and flavorless. Mixes are also expensive and laden with sugar and processed ingredients. But there is hope! I would even go as far as to say that a certain combination of gluten-free ingredients can make a fluffy, moist, flavorful pancake beyond your wildest dreams. That's why I've gathered together 14 ingredients to improve your gluten-free pancakes so you can enjoy them whether you have a gluten intolerance or not.

As a plant-based, gluten-free chef and recipe designer, it's my job to find ingredient swaps that can create a delicious, familiar, and appealing version of an original recipe. And as a passionate pancake connoisseur, I have made this popular breakfast food my focus, perfecting and tweaking the recipe over time. I've come to find that a balance of ingredients must focus on two aspects: flavor and texture, which just so happen to be the biggest complaints in the gluten-free pancake department. Roll up your sleeves, grab your spatula, and let's get cooking.