Xanthan Gum Gives Gluten-Free Pancakes A Texture Upgrade

If your last gluten-free pancake had the texture of a rubber discus that was perfect for tossing out the window, it's time to experiment with xanthan gum. The name of this genius ingredient may sound odd, but just a pinch of this white powder will instantly upgrade the texture of your gluten-free pancakes, transforming them from dense and unpalatable to light and airy.

Xanthan gum is a synthetic food additive that's similar in appearance to a finely powdered sweetener. Almost flour-like, this clever ingredient (that's made when certain sugars are introduced to the Xanthomonas campestris bacteria) acts as a thickening, binding, and stabilizing ingredient in many gluten-free recipes. This is because it mimics some of the prized characteristics of gluten, such as lending elasticity to breads, encouraging a loftier rise in cakes, and eliciting a tender texture in soft-baked cookies.

While you can make delicious-tasting gluten-free pancakes without xanthan gum, they don't have the same appetizing texture as pancakes made with regular flour. Denser than classic pancakes, they fall short of that light and airy texture that makes this traditional breakfast food so moreishly good. Luckily, xanthan gum steps in by replicating the features of gluten and binding the individual qualities of the ingredients together. The result? High-rise pancakes that take as much time to prep as a classic batch featuring a fluffy, tender middle and rounded flavor.