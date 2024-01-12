15 Pancake Recipes For The Tastiest Fat Tuesday Treats

Fat Tuesday, otherwise known as Mardi Gras, is the celebratory kick-off before the Christian season of Lent. However, very few people will know this event by its other name: Pancake Day. Historically, the holiday was created with the need to use up perishable staples like eggs, butter, and milk — which are all conveniently essential ingredients in most pancake recipes. Moreover, these ingredients symbolized critical elements of the Christian faith, including creation (eggs), flour ("the staff of life"), salt (wholesomeness), and milk (purity), per Historic UK.

Although some of our favorite pancake recipes don't always use these four ingredients (after all, how would the gluten-free and vegan folks indulge?), they are all bound to excite your tastebuds and make the most of your pre-Lent celebrations. So fire up your griddles and dig out your favorite trusty spatula because it's time to whip up some of the best flapjacks to enjoy for breakfast, brunch, and more.