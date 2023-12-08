Sheet Pan Buttermilk Jammy Pancakes Recipe

Making pancakes in a pan can be pretty time-consuming, to the point where the cook may have to eat cold leftovers by the time they're done feeding everyone else. With this recipe from developer Tess Le Moing, however, you can make one big pancake (with a pretty jammy swirl, to boot) in a sheet pan, something that she tells us "allows you to make a large batch of pancakes all at once [and] saves you time when cooking for a crowd."

Saving time and effort isn't the only benefit that sheet pan pancakes provide, however. Le Moing tells us, "You'll also get evenly cooked, uniform pancakes every time," and says this means there's "no need to worry about uneven heat or overcooking [or] under-cooking them." The very best reason of all for learning to cook pancakes in a sheet pan, however, is the fact that, as Le Moing says, it makes "less mess compared to cooking them on the skillet or griddle."