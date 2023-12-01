Roasted Berry And Buttermilk Pancakes Recipe
Pancakes: The weekend warrior of breakfasts, the canvas of the morning meal, ready to be splattered with syrup, smeared with butter, or, in more adventurous kitchens, adorned with a variety of creative toppings. These fluffy cakes are not just breakfast; they're a celebration on a plate, a reason to wake up and say, "Yes, today will be delicious." Ready to branch out beyond the traditional buttermilk pancakes? Imagine taking your standard pancake mix and giving it a gourmet twist without exhausting your morning energy or your pantry supplies.
This recipe, brought to us by recipe developer Taylor Murray, begins with your choice of mixed berries — be it strawberries, blueberries, or raspberries — roasted to coax out their vibrant flavors and natural sweetness. This roasted berry twist on pancakes proves that with just a little extra step, you can transform the familiar into the extraordinary, turning a typical breakfast into a delightful morning adventure.
Gather the ingredients for roasted berry pancakes
The ingredients for this recipe are not too different from any basic pancake recipe. Flour, sugar, salt, baking powder, and baking soda make up the dry ingredients. For moisture and flavor, there is buttermilk, melted butter, and a hint of vanilla extract, plus a few eggs to give the pancakes density and lift. The special ingredient, the roasted berries, starts with a mixture of whatever berries you can find. We used a combination of strawberries, raspberries, blackberries, and blueberries, but you can feel free to substitute for some or just one of these berries if you wish. We toss the berries in a maple sugar to add an extra dose of maple flavor, but plain white sugar or brown sugar will work here as well.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 400 F.
Step 2: Toss the berries with sugar
On a rimmed baking sheet, combine the berries with maple sugar and toss to coat.
Step 3: Roast the berries
Transfer baking sheet and roast berries until softened, about 15 minutes.
Step 4: Mix the dry ingredients
Meanwhile, in a large bowl, whisk together the flour, granulated sugar, baking powder, salt, and baking soda.
Step 5: Combine the wet ingredients
In another bowl, whisk together the buttermilk, butter, eggs, and vanilla.
Step 6: Whisk together
Add the dry ingredients to the wet and fold in.
Step 7: Add the roasted berries
Fold in the roasted berries.
Step 8: Prepare a nonstick pan
Heat a nonstick pan or griddle to medium heat. Spray with nonstick baking spray, if needed.
Step 9: Cook the pancakes
Scoop ½ cup of pancake batter onto the griddle. Cook until golden brown on one side then flip. Continue to cook until browned on both sides and cooked in the middle.
Step 10: Serve the pancakes
Transfer pancakes to a plate and serve with maple syrup and butter, if desired.
Can I use frozen berries instead of fresh ones?
Yes, you can use frozen berries instead of fresh ones in this roasted berry pancake recipe. If you opt for frozen berries, there's no need to thaw them before roasting. However, keep in mind that frozen berries may release more liquid during roasting, potentially extending the roasting time slightly. To manage this, you might want to roast the berries for a few additional minutes until they are soft and the excess liquid has reduced. Be sure to check the berries regularly to avoid overcooking.
If you want to skip the berries, there are a few alternatives you could use instead. Roasted apples would be really nice in this pancake recipe, especially if tossed with a little cinnamon or other baking spices. In the summer, roasted stone fruit, such as peaches or apricots, can be a great option. For an all-season option, roasted bananas take on a delightful deep sweetness when roasted and would work well in a pancake batter.
How can I store and reheat leftover berry pancakes?
Storing and reheating these roasted berry pancakes properly is key to preserving their texture and flavor. To store, allow the pancakes to cool completely. Then, place them in an airtight container with sheets of parchment paper between each pancake to prevent sticking. They can be refrigerated for up to three days or frozen for up to two months. It is not advised to freeze the raw batter as this process can affect how the baking soda and powder react to the wet ingredients and limit the rise (and we all want fluffy pancakes!)
For reheating, the pancakes can be warmed in a toaster or a microwave if you're short on time. However, for the best results, reheat them on a skillet over medium heat until they are warm and regain a bit of crispness on the outside. This method helps in maintaining the pancakes' original texture and flavor, making them almost as good as when they were freshly made.
|Calories per Serving
|228
|Total Fat
|10.9 g
|Saturated Fat
|6.3 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|63.1 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|27.6 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.2 g
|Total Sugars
|7.6 g
|Sodium
|255.4 mg
|Protein
|5.3 g