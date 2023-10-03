Triple Vanilla Almond Flour Pancakes Recipe

There's nothing like a decadent brunch with friends and loved ones marked by a rich stack of pancakes and a generous pour of maple syrup, and there's not a better option out there than this triple vanilla almond flour pancakes recipe. "I like to think of these pancakes as a special occasion dish. Or a dish you serve when you want to impress company," says recipe developer Kara Barrett. "If I had friends over for brunch, this is a fabulous option to make. It's infused with vanilla flavor and complemented by the nutty flavor of almond."

And it's that "triple vanilla" part that takes something as simple as pancakes and levels it up to something truly special. "You're getting the purest, most intense form of vanilla directly from the bean and then backing it up with the paste and extract. Also, don't you love those specks of vanilla?" says Barrett. The end result is something worth trying ... and after trying it once, you'll want to make it for every special breakfast or brunch thereafter.