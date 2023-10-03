Recipes Occasions

Triple Vanilla Almond Flour Pancakes Recipe

triple vanilla almond flour pancakes Kara Barrett/Tasting Table
By Kara Barrett and Tasting Table Staff/

There's nothing like a decadent brunch with friends and loved ones marked by a rich stack of pancakes and a generous pour of maple syrup, and there's not a better option out there than this triple vanilla almond flour pancakes recipe. "I like to think of these pancakes as a special occasion dish. Or a dish you serve when you want to impress company," says recipe developer Kara Barrett. "If I had friends over for brunch, this is a fabulous option to make. It's infused with vanilla flavor and complemented by the nutty flavor of almond." 

And it's that "triple vanilla" part that takes something as simple as pancakes and levels it up to something truly special. "You're getting the purest, most intense form of vanilla directly from the bean and then backing it up with the paste and extract. Also, don't you love those specks of vanilla?" says Barrett. The end result is something worth trying ... and after trying it once, you'll want to make it for every special breakfast or brunch thereafter. 

Gather the ingredients for vanilla almond flour pancakes

vanilla almond flour pancakes ingredients Kara Barrett/Tasting Table

To get that almond-vanilla double whammy that will turn your next brunch into a special event, you have to first make sure you have all the ingredients on hand. Gather up almond flour, all-purpose flour, baking powder, fine sea salt, sugar, vanilla extract, a vanilla bean, vanilla paste, eggs, milk, maple syrup, and butter, oil, or cooking spray. And if you really want to bump up the almond flavor, make sure you grab sliced almonds to use as a garnish, as well. 

You may wonder if you really need the three different types of vanilla to make these pancakes. As Barrett jokes, these wouldn't be triple vanilla pancakes without all three ingredients. That said, she admits you might be able to get by with just two. "I usually have all three types of vanilla on hand like most bakers, but I rarely have an opportunity to use them all. In a pinch, I think extract and paste work just fine to accomplish a similarly impressive and rich vanilla flavor. Then, you can call them double vanilla pancakes," she says. 

Mix the dry ingredients

dry pancake batter ingredients bowl Kara Barrett/Tasting Table

Grab a large bowl and add the dry batter ingredients — the almond and all-purpose flours, baking powder, salt, and sugar. Whisk them together until they're well combined.

Combine the vanillas

vanilla bean paste and extract Kara Barrett/Tasting Table

In a separate, small bowl, combine the vanilla paste and extract. Use a knife to split the vanilla bean open and scrape out the contents into the bowl with the other vanillas. Stir all three until they're mixed well. "I think combining three types of vanilla is part of what makes this recipe feel very decadent and special," says Barrett.

Mix the vanilla and eggs

adding vanilla to eggs Kara Barrett/Tasting Table

Whisk your eggs together in a small bowl, pouring the vanilla into the eggs to combine them.

Finish making the pancake batter

whisking pancake batter in bowl Kara Barrett/Tasting Table

Pour the eggs and milk into the bowl of dry ingredients and whisk them gently to combine. Be careful not to overmix the batter. "You'll need to adjust your batter as needed depending on how much you've measured out (this can vary). Too thick? Add a little liquid. Too runny? Add a dash more flour. You want a pourable but not runny batter," Barrett instructs. 

Heat a skillet and spoon batter into pan

cooking a pancake in skillet Kara Barrett/Tasting Table

Place a skillet on your stove and turn the heat to medium. Add a small amount of cooking spray, butter, or oil to the pan to prevent the batter from sticking. When the skillet is hot, spoon ¼ cup batter into the pan. 

Cook one side well

one side of pancake cooked Kara Barrett/Tasting Table

Cook the pancake on one side until bubbles appear and the bottom is golden.

Flip and cook other side

stack of pancakes on plate Kara Barrett/Tasting Table

When the first side is cooked, flip to the other side and wait until it's golden brown as well. When both sides are done, use a spatula to transfer the pancake to a plate. According to Barrett this recipe makes 4 saucer-sized pancakes, plus enough for a small first pancake tester. 

Stack, garnish, and serve

garnished triple vanilla almond pancakes Kara Barrett/Tasting Table

When you've cooked all the pancakes, stack them up to garnish and serve. Start by adding the reserved vanilla paste to the maple syrup, stirring them to combine. Then, top the stacks of pancakes with the vanilla maple syrup and sliced almonds, if desired. "Adding vanilla paste at the end to the syrup enhances this dish. It just takes it over the top," Barrett says. "They were so good 'as is' with syrup that butter wasn't necessary." 

She also suggests serving them with mimosas or plain orange juice, along with fresh fruit and bacon. And while these are best served right when you make them, if you have any leftovers you can wrap them well and save them in the fridge for a few days.

Ingredients
  • 1 cup almond flour
  • ½ cup all-purpose flour
  • 2 teaspoons baking powder
  • ¼ teaspoon fine sea salt
  • 1 tablespoon sugar
  • 1 vanilla bean, split in half lengthwise and seeds scraped
  • 2 teaspoons vanilla paste divided, 1 teaspoon reserved for maple syrup
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 2 eggs
  • ½ cup of milk, more as needed
  • Butter, oil, or cooking spray
  • 3 tablespoons maple syrup
Optional Ingredients
  • ¼ cup sliced almonds, optional garnish
Directions
  1. In a bowl, mix dry ingredients: almond flour, all-purpose flour, baking powder, salt, and sugar.﻿
  2. Use a knife to split open the vanilla bean and scrape contents.﻿
  3. Combine with vanilla paste and extract. Whisk into eggs.﻿
  4. Add eggs and milk to dry ingredients and gently combine, careful not to over mix.﻿
  5. Heat a skillet on medium heat and add cooking spray, butter, or oil.﻿
  6. Use a ¼ cup spoon to add batter to pan.﻿
  7. Cook on one side until bubbles appear and the bottom is golden.﻿
  8. Flip pancake until both sides are done and remove to a plate.﻿
  9. Add reserved vanilla paste to maple syrup.﻿
  10. Stack pancakes, topping with vanilla maple syrup and sliced almonds. Serve warm.
Nutrition
Calories per Serving 699
Total Fat 37.1 g
Saturated Fat 6.1 g
Trans Fat 0.0 g
Cholesterol 173.2 mg
Total Carbohydrates 70.2 g
Dietary Fiber 6.6 g
Total Sugars 34.2 g
Sodium 573.4 mg
Protein 23.1 g
The information shown is Edamam’s estimate based on available ingredients and preparation. It should not be considered a substitute for a professional nutritionist’s advice.
