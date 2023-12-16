Cinnamon Bun Christmas Pancake Recipe

Picture this: It's Christmas morning and you wake up hungry and ready to eat something festive, delicious, and special. Brunch restaurants are closed and you're not exactly a baking pro. Luckily, this cinnamon bun Christmas pancake recipe is oh-so-tasty and far easier than whipping up a batch of (also delicious) yeasted cinnamon rolls. By separating a bit of the batter and adding in molasses and cinnamon, you can give these pancakes a boost of holiday spirit without too much extra effort. The cinnamon pancake batter is swirled into the plain batter while the pancakes cook on the griddle. Top it all off with some powdered sugar and maple syrup to complete this magical Christmas breakfast.

Recipe developer Taylor Murray brings us this breakfast dish that's near and dear to her heart. "My mom would make something similar to these every Christmas. They go perfectly with a few pieces of crispy bacon and some hot coffee," says Murray.