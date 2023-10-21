Savory Chickpea Pancakes Recipe
Are you in search of a breakfast or brunch option that is simple and satisfying? Look no further than these savory chickpea pancakes by recipe developer, Tanika Douglas. These pancakes blend the heartiness of chickpea flour with creamy avocado, ripe sweet tomatoes, and tangy crème fraiche, finished with zesty lemon and parsley. What makes these pancakes special is that not only are they wholesome and easy to prepare, but they are also gluten-free. This recipe is a testament to the versatility of chickpea flour. Even beginner cooks will appreciate just how effortlessly these savory chickpea pancakes come together.
Douglas says, "Compared to using regular flour, substituting chickpea flour can result in a denser pancake that is satisfying and full of dietary fiber and energizing protein. The nuttiness of the chickpea flour lends an earthy flavor, which pairs brilliantly with the other more familiar ingredients." Perfect for serving four, these unique pancakes can breathe new life into your morning routine or enhance your brunch gatherings with a dish full of flavors and textures.
Gather the ingredients for the savory chickpea pancakes
To whip up these savory chickpea pancakes, you will need chickpea flour, water, olive oil, chopped parsley, baking powder, salt and pepper. The ingredients are thoroughly mixed into a pancake batter ready to cook. The freshly cooked pancakes are then topped with avocado, fresh tomatoes, a generous spoonful of creamy creme fraiche, tangy lemon wedges, and fresh parsley. "Whilst this combination of ingredients is delicious, the toppings can be easily swapped out for your preferred alternatives such as scrambled eggs, sauteed spinach, or my personal favorite, golden, salty fried halloumi," says Douglas.
Chickpea flour, sometimes known as besan or gram flour, is not often a part of every American household's pantry, though it is a staple in many Middle Eastern, Indian, and Mediterranean cuisines. Douglas states, "Chickpea flour is a versatile and nutrient-rich ingredient and can be found in grocery stores, health food markets, or even ordered online. It's often available in the baking or gluten-free section of most larger supermarkets."
Step 1: Add the ingredients to a mixing bowl
Add the chickpea flour, water, olive oil, chopped parsley, baking powder, salt and pepper to a mixing bowl.
Step 2: Whisk well
Whisk well to combine.
Step 3: Place a pan over heat
Place a pan over medium heat and add the olive oil.
Step 4: Form the pancakes
Add a scoop of batter to the pan to create a three inch pancake.
Step 5: Cook the pancakes
Cook the pancake until bubbly and golden underneath, then flip and cook the other side.
Step 6: Repeat the process
Set the chickpea pancake aside and repeat the process with the remaining mixture.
Step 7: Prepare the toppings
Cut the avocados into the slices. Halve the tomatoes. Cut the lemon into wedges.
Step 8: Plate the pancakes
Add the chickpea pancakes to the serving plates.
Step 9: Top the pancakes
Top with the avocado slices, tomatoes, a lemon wedge, a dollop of crème fraiche and the parsley leaves.
Step 10: Serve
Serve and enjoy.
Can I personalise these savory chickpea pancakes?
You can personalize these savory chickpea pancakes by infusing your unique tastes into the dish. The base of chickpea flour provides a canvas for endless variations. For a Mediterranean twist, add roughly chopped olives to the batter, then top with roasted red peppers and crumbled feta cheese. To give it an umami flair, finish the pancakes with sauteed shiitake mushrooms, sesame seeds, and chopped scallions.
Experiment by adding different herbs and spices to the batter, such as fresh cilantro and cumin for an earthy, spicy kick, or fresh dill and lemon zest for a citrusy zing. For a vegan option replace the crème fraiche with dairy-free cheese, dairy-free yogurt, or a cashew-based sauce, to make the dish completely plant-based. Additionally, you can shape the pancakes into various sizes or even make them into smaller bite-sized pieces for a simple creative appetizer. The beauty of this recipe lies in its adaptability: Explore and create a dish that reflects your flavor preferences and the ingredients available to you.
What are the benefits of chickpea flour?
Chickpea flour, made from ground chickpeas, is a nutritional powerhouse with a range of benefits. Firstly it is naturally gluten-free, making it a go-to option for individuals with celiac disease or gluten sensitivities. Because of chickpea flour's binding properties, you don't need to add eggs to the batter, making it suitable for vegans. Rich in plant-based protein, chickpea flour contributes to muscle development and helps keep you feeling satisfied.
Chickpea flour is packed with essential vitamins and minerals that support overall health and vitality, including folate, iron, magnesium, and B vitamins. Additionally, it is a great source of dietary fiber, aiding in digestive health. Beyond its nutritional advantages, chickpea flour's versatility shines in the kitchen, allowing it to serve as the main element in both sweet and savory dishes. Whether in savory fritters, like socca, or sweet baked goods, chickpea flour is your ticket to earthy flavor combined with nutritional benefits.
- For the pancakes:
- 2 cups chickpea flour
- 1 ⅓ cups water
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 2 tablespoons finely chopped parsley
- 2 ⅔ teaspoons baking powder
- ¾ teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon pepper
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- For the topping:
- 2 avocados
- ½ pound tomatoes
- 1 lemon
- ½ cup crème fraiche
- ⅓ cup parsley leaves
