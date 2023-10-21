Savory Chickpea Pancakes Recipe

Are you in search of a breakfast or brunch option that is simple and satisfying? Look no further than these savory chickpea pancakes by recipe developer, Tanika Douglas. These pancakes blend the heartiness of chickpea flour with creamy avocado, ripe sweet tomatoes, and tangy crème fraiche, finished with zesty lemon and parsley. What makes these pancakes special is that not only are they wholesome and easy to prepare, but they are also gluten-free. This recipe is a testament to the versatility of chickpea flour. Even beginner cooks will appreciate just how effortlessly these savory chickpea pancakes come together.

Douglas says, "Compared to using regular flour, substituting chickpea flour can result in a denser pancake that is satisfying and full of dietary fiber and energizing protein. The nuttiness of the chickpea flour lends an earthy flavor, which pairs brilliantly with the other more familiar ingredients." Perfect for serving four, these unique pancakes can breathe new life into your morning routine or enhance your brunch gatherings with a dish full of flavors and textures.