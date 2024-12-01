Although the South American grain, quinoa, has made a dramatic resurgence, it's difficult for many Americans to get out of their plain grain rut. While we love rice, wheat, cornmeal, and oats, the earth has much more to offer. Expanding your go-to ingredients can curate inspiration, especially for those with gluten intolerances who are sick of brown rice flour. Africa is chock full of unique grains rich in vitamins, minerals, fiber, and protein. Even more importantly, they are quite delicious and offer a variety of textures.

As an anthropology major with a focus on African studies and food culture, I have tried my fair share of African grains and it's no surprise they have become staples in my household. After getting my Plant-Based Nutrition Certification from Cornell and working for some time as a plant-based chef and recipe designer, I discovered a great appreciation for variety, especially cross-culturally. Grabbing ingredients and recipes from other cultures is a wonderful way to further your culinary skills, and ensure that you don't get stuck in a five-meal rotation. Smell and taste bring us pleasure, so why deprive ourselves of the expansive variety that our world has to offer? Start your culinary expedition with these 10 African grains you should be using.

Try not to feed into the carbohydrate fear. Whole carbs are a great source of energy for your body and keep your gut microbiome healthy. Use grains to stuff your vegetables, soak up sauces, and create mouthwatering baked goods. Each grain has a unique texture and flavor.