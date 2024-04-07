13 Facts You Need To Know About Couscous

At first glance, couscous seems like a simple, maybe even unexciting, side dish. But scratch its surface, and you'll find layers of historical and cultural significance and a cornucopia of couscous recipes. Descended from the ancient Berber tribes of Northern Africa, couscous traveled the world by means of colonization, immigration, and slave trade, reimagined in every place it arrived to, from Brazil to France. This humble grain (which, in reality, isn't a grain at all) is mostly seen by Westerners through the lens of nutritious salads and is revered for its ease of preparation. However, traditional couscous making is no small feat.

In its native Maghreb, which spans several countries like Algeria, Morocco, and Tunisia, couscous is a dish of utmost importance. To this day, it is often prepared by the hands of women from start to finish, resulting in rich dishes whole communities can gather around. The repeated steaming and fluffing required for authentic couscous gave rise to special equipment, which introduced Europeans to steaming as a cooking technique, then fell out of fashion as industrialized instant couscous took over the market. So, the next time the craving strikes, you'll be armed with these delicious facts, which will help you cook it perfectly while paying respect to its origins.