13 Best Couscous Recipes

Couscous, a staple of North African cuisine, embodies the essence of versatility and flavor fusion. This crowd-pleasing pasta originated in the Berber culture around the 11th century and has since traversed continents and become a beloved dish worldwide. Its appeal lies not only in its simplicity but also in its adaptability, lending itself beautifully to various culinary interpretations. At its core, couscous is made from semolina wheat, hand-rolled into tiny granules, and the name is used to refer both to the granules themselves and a stew that is traditionally served with them.

Its light, fluffy texture serves as a blank canvas for an array of ingredients and allows for endless creativity in the kitchen. Whether steamed, boiled, or toasted, the preparation method imbues couscous with distinct characteristics, like nuttiness or fluffiness. Additions ranging from aromatic spices like cumin and cinnamon to vibrant vegetables, succulent meats, and zesty citrus all enhance the pasta's profile. Traditional recipes feature couscous paired with savory stews, such as Moroccan tagines or Tunisian merguez, to create hearty, comforting meals that satisfy both body and soul. Yet, couscous transcends cultural boundaries, seamlessly integrating into global cuisine. Mediterranean-inspired salads showcase its versatility, combining fresh herbs, juicy tomatoes, and tangy feta for a refreshing twist. So, let's take a look at some recipes that will allow you to enjoy couscous at its finest, whether in a traditional or more innovative form.