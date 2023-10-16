Caramelized Butternut Squash With Pearl Couscous Recipe
When it comes to fall side dishes one typically thinks of rich, comforting flavors and vibrant earthy colors. Many autumnal side dishes are associated with holiday traditions and carry a sense of nostalgia and family togetherness. And as the weather cools down in the fall, people often crave heartier and more substantial dishes that provide warmth and nourishment. This recipe for caramelized butternut squash and pearl couscous is a savory and delicious dish that will tick the comfort and nostalgia boxes and make a beautiful addition to your holiday table.
Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "There are a few types of couscous but the pearl variety, also known as Israeli couscous, is definitely my favorite. It has a nutty flavor with a fluffy, chewy texture that provides a more substantial bite than standard couscous. This dish is rich and cozy while being sweet and savory."
Read on to learn how to make this delicious side dish in under 45 minutes.
Gather the ingredients for caramelized butternut squash with pearl couscous
To make this recipe, you'll need a few items from the produce aisle. Pick up some butternut squash, kale, lemon, garlic, and red onion. "To save some time you can buy the pre-cut squash," Hahn recommends. Then you'll need some pearl couscous, dried cranberries, and chopped pecans.
The ingredients for the dressing might be staples in your kitchen — olive oil, salt, maple syrup, apple cider vinegar, honey, and spicy brown mustard.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat oven to 400 F.
Step 2: Prepare the squash for roasting
Add the squash to a large bowl and combine with 1 tablespoon of olive oil, ½ teaspoon salt, and the maple syrup.
Step 3: Cook the squash
Spread squash on a baking sheet and bake for 30 minutes.
Step 4: Cook the couscous
Cook the couscous according to package instructions. Rinse with cool water when it's done.
Step 5: Make the dressing
In a small bowl, combine the remaining olive oil, ½ teaspoon salt, juice of ½ lemon, vinegar, honey, mustard, and garlic.
Step 6: Prepare the kale
Put the kale in a large bowl and add the remaining lemon juice and remaining salt.
Step 7: Massage the kale
Massage the kale until it has reduced in size by about 75%, which should take about 3 minutes.
Step 8: Combine the ingredients and serve
Add the roasted squash, couscous, dried cranberries, pecans, red onion, and dressing to the bowl with the kale and toss. Serve.
How can I customize this butternut squash and pearl couscous recipe?
There are several substitutions for this recipe if you want to change it up or you want to use what you have on hand. To start, sweet potato is a nice option if you prefer that over butternut squash. You'll still get the beautiful orange color and the cooking time remains the same.
The pearl couscous that we're using for this dish is delicious, but if you are looking for a gluten-free grain you can substitute quinoa, fonio, rice, or sorghum. If gluten-free eating is not necessary but you want to try something different, you can use farro, barley, or wheatberries. All are very nice options and blend well with the other ingredients.
We've added a touch of color with some kale. If you have arugula or spinach these will work fine, and you can skip steps 7 and 8 in which we soften and massage the kale. If you follow a vegan diet, simply use maple syrup instead of honey. And lastly, for a nut allergy, swap the pecans for either sunflower seeds or pumpkin seeds.
What pairs well with caramelized butternut squash and pearl couscous?
The combination of caramelized butternut squash and pearl couscous is delightful as a side dish or even a light main course. To make it more of a hearty meal, you can add a protein on the side like grilled chicken or steak. Or you can just toss in some cooked chicken, roasted turkey, or seared tofu to keep things simple.
This recipe also makes a beautiful addition to a holiday spread and can be easily doubled or tripled to accommodate more servings. Other side dishes that pair well with it are Caesar salad, spinach salad, roasted tomato soup, steamed corn, mashed potatoes, cranberry salad, and stuffing.
For serving, you can present it on a large platter or in a bowl and have everyone serve themselves in a festive family-style manner. This dish can be served warm or at room temperature.
- 4 cups cubed butternut squash
- 3 tablespoons olive oil, divided
- 1 ⅛ teaspoon salt, divided
- 3 tablespoons maple syrup
- 1 cup uncooked pearl couscous
- 1 cup chopped kale, stems removed
- Juice of 1 lemon, divided
- 2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
- 2 tablespoons honey
- 1 tablespoon spicy brown mustard
- 1 crushed garlic clove
- ⅓ cup dried cranberries
- ⅓ chopped pecans
- ¼ cup sliced red onion
- Preheat oven to 400 F.
- Add the squash to a large bowl and combine with 1 tablespoon of olive oil, ½ teaspoon salt, and the maple syrup.
- Spread squash on a baking sheet and bake for 30 minutes.
- Cook the couscous according to package instructions. Rinse with cool water when it's done.
- In a small bowl, combine the remaining olive oil, ½ teaspoon salt, juice of ½ lemon, vinegar, honey, mustard, and garlic.
- Put the kale in a large bowl and add the remaining lemon juice and remaining salt.
- Massage the kale until it has reduced in size by about 75%, which should take about 3 minutes.
- Add the roasted squash, couscous, dried cranberries, pecans, red onion, and dressing to the bowl with the kale and toss. Serve.
|Calories per Serving
|592
|Total Fat
|14.9 g
|Saturated Fat
|2.0 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|0.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|110.6 g
|Dietary Fiber
|9.0 g
|Total Sugars
|41.9 g
|Sodium
|858.1 mg
|Protein
|10.2 g