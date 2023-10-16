Caramelized Butternut Squash With Pearl Couscous Recipe

When it comes to fall side dishes one typically thinks of rich, comforting flavors and vibrant earthy colors. Many autumnal side dishes are associated with holiday traditions and carry a sense of nostalgia and family togetherness. And as the weather cools down in the fall, people often crave heartier and more substantial dishes that provide warmth and nourishment. This recipe for caramelized butternut squash and pearl couscous is a savory and delicious dish that will tick the comfort and nostalgia boxes and make a beautiful addition to your holiday table.

Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "There are a few types of couscous but the pearl variety, also known as Israeli couscous, is definitely my favorite. It has a nutty flavor with a fluffy, chewy texture that provides a more substantial bite than standard couscous. This dish is rich and cozy while being sweet and savory."

Read on to learn how to make this delicious side dish in under 45 minutes.