13 Essential Ingredients For Moroccan Cooking

Moroccan cuisine is one of the most well-known North African cuisines and has been gaining popularity all over the world. The dishes are diverse and range from spicy chickpea soups to colorful seven-vegetable couscous towers to fall-off-the-bone chicken tagines. One thing they all have in common is bold flavors. The dishes were full of fresh produce, relying heavily on vegetables to add flavor to meat or fish dishes. Sometimes fruit was included too because Moroccan cuisine often utilizes both sweet and savory in the same dish, like in a lamb tagine that uses prunes or dried apricots.

As a fellow North African who spent some time living in Morocco, I fell in love with the spirit of hospitality and the philosophy of sharing food. Individual plates are very rare, and usually, you are served one big dish or dishes in the center of a table that everyone eats from. I spent time in the kitchen and dined with numerous home cooks who taught me the importance of fresh, seasonal ingredients and the right combination of spices to make succulent, tasty meals. While every household has its own techniques and "secret ingredients," these are some of the most common pantry items you need to have for cooking Moroccan cuisine.