21 Vegetarian Brazilian Dishes You Need To Know

If you had to describe Brazilian food in one word, what would it be? Probably not "vegan-friendly." It's true: While there are plenty of iconic Brazilian dishes, very few are vegetarian or fully plant-based. But while Brazil can't yet join the ranks of notably vegan-friendly cuisines, there is no shortage of vegan options at restaurants and supermarkets, as the country's population is making a slow, but steady movement towards plant-based eating. In fact, per Statista, a remarkable 14% of Brazilians, totaling 30 million people, identified as vegetarian in 2018.

Most traditional vegetarian options are made from the same essential Brazilian ingredients like cassava and its derivatives, corn, peanuts, coconuts, hearts of palm, beans, and fruit, as well as numerous forms of dairy. But what these dishes may lack in nutritional diversity, they make up for with historical background and cultural significance, marking their place in a Brazilian culinary tapestry woven together by centuries of movement and influence. Here are some of the most delicious vegetarian Brazilian dishes to try.