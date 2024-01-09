How Feijoada Became Brazil's National Dish

Feijoada is a Brazilian dish made from rice and beans, straightforward and unglamorous, and made properly, it takes hours to complete. It's a timeless and widely popular meal, enjoyed everywhere in Brazil from steakhouses to home kitchens, but it's also an important taste of Brazilian history and culinary tradition.

Feijoada may be a symbol of community today, but it originated in the big houses of sugarcane and coffee plantations. The dish was an innovative patchwork of beans and meat combined into a hearty stew, greater than the sum of its parts, which could be made in large batches with minimal preparation. More specifically, when enslaved people in Africa were brought to Brazil by Portuguese slave owners during the 16th century, feijoada came with them. By the time Brazil was liberated from Portugal in 1824, feijoada had fans from all social classes and walks of life. It quickly emerged as the most fitting candidate for Brazil's national dish as the newly independent country stepped into its own cultural identity.

Historians debate whether proto-feijoada was created in the kitchens of enslaved Africans as a communal dish, or if they cooked it in the kitchens of their masters. The stew bears both African and Portuguese culinary influence, featuring a cooking technique for black beans that would have been popular in Africa, but also bearing similarities to Portuguese cozido, a stew made with pork and beans. The name Feijoada derives from the word feijão, meaning "beans" in Portuguese.