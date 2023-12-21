15 Recipes That Put Black Beans In The Spotlight

Beans, beans, they're good for your heart; the more you eat, the more you ... we'll spare you the rest. The nutritional profile of these legumes, specifically black beans, is unmatched. Each serving provides lots of plant-based protein and fiber, as well as vitamins and minerals like folate, manganese, and iron. Further, black beans are a blank canvas to add your favorite flavors to; they pair well with warm spices like cumin and cayenne or crunchy veggies like peppers and onions. Many recipes also call for black beans as a binding agent thanks to their unique consistency — which makes them an integral food for vegan burger patties, meatballs, and other foods.

If you're looking for a way to use up the surmounting cans of black beans in your pantry or seeking nutritious alternatives to meat, check out some of our favorite ways to cook with these powerful pulses.