Vegan Beet And Black Bean "Meatballs" Recipe

Is there any better comfort food than the combination of flavorful meatballs and a rich, tomato sauce over pasta? In this vegan version, recipe developer Annabelle Randles is using beetroot, black beans, breadcrumbs, walnuts, and chickpea flour to give these "meatballs" a hearty, meaty texture. Beetroot not only imparts a vibrant, reddish-purple color reminiscent of beef but also contributes to the juicy and tender texture of these meatballs.

Cooked in a flavorful marinara sauce, these vegan beet and black bean "meatballs" are soft and delicious. This is a straightforward recipe, and for best results, Randles recommends that you use a food processor to blend the ingredients together. Make sure not to overprocess the mixture otherwise the "meatballs" might not hold together or will be too mushy and soft. To create evenly sized and uniform balls, Randles likes to use a small cookie scoop about the size of a tablespoon.