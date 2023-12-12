Vegan Beet And Black Bean "Meatballs" Recipe
Is there any better comfort food than the combination of flavorful meatballs and a rich, tomato sauce over pasta? In this vegan version, recipe developer Annabelle Randles is using beetroot, black beans, breadcrumbs, walnuts, and chickpea flour to give these "meatballs" a hearty, meaty texture. Beetroot not only imparts a vibrant, reddish-purple color reminiscent of beef but also contributes to the juicy and tender texture of these meatballs.
Cooked in a flavorful marinara sauce, these vegan beet and black bean "meatballs" are soft and delicious. This is a straightforward recipe, and for best results, Randles recommends that you use a food processor to blend the ingredients together. Make sure not to overprocess the mixture otherwise the "meatballs" might not hold together or will be too mushy and soft. To create evenly sized and uniform balls, Randles likes to use a small cookie scoop about the size of a tablespoon.
Gather the ingredients for these vegan beet and black bean meatballs
The hearty base of these vegan "meatballs" is made with cooked beetroot, black beans, panko breadcrumbs, walnuts, and onion. You will also need some chickpea flour, tomato paste, soy sauce, Italian seasoning, garlic powder, smoked paprika, parsley, vegetable oil, and salt. The "meatballs" are cooked in jarred marinara sauce and served with spaghetti.
Instead of eggs, Randles uses chickpea flour as a binder. It creates a thick, sticky consistency that helps hold the ingredients together. Rich in plant-based proteins, chickpea flour also enhances the nutritional content of this dish.
Step 1: Squeeze out the beetroot
Squeeze out the beetroot over a sieve or colander to remove excess liquid.
Step 2: Combine the ingredients
In a food processor, combine the beetroot, black beans, breadcrumbs, walnuts, onion, chickpea flour, tomato paste, soy sauce, Italian seasoning, garlic powder, and smoked paprika.
Step 3: Pulse the mixture
Pulse the mixture until it comes together. Do not over-process, as the texture should be slightly chunky.
Step 4: Transfer the mixture to a bowl
Transfer the mixture to a bowl. Stir in the chopped parsley and season to taste with salt.
Step 5: Form the first meatball
Scoop out 1 tablespoon of mixture and form the first "meatball" by rolling the mixture between the palms of your hands.
Step 6: Make the rest of the meatballs
Repeat to make a total of 24 balls.
Step 7: Heat some vegetable oil
Heat some vegetable oil in a frying pan over medium heat.
Step 8: Start cooking the meatballs
Working with 8 meatballs at a time, cook the meatballs for 3–4 minutes, until browned all over.
Step 9: Transfer meatballs to a paper towel–lined plate
Transfer them to a paper towel–lined plate.
Step 10: Cook the rest of the meatballs
Adding more oil if necessary, cook the rest of the meatballs as per steps 8 and 9.
Step 11: Heat the marinara sauce
Heat the marinara sauce in a large saucepan over medium heat.
Step 12: Cook the meatballs in the marinara sauce
When the sauce starts simmering, carefully transfer the meatballs to the pan and cook, covered, for 5–7 minutes.
Step 13: Serve the meatballs
Sprinkle some chopped parsley on top of the "meatballs" and serve with spaghetti.
Can I make these vegan beet and black bean meatballs ahead of time?
Yes, you can make these beet and black bean "meatballs" ahead of time. Simply follow the recipe and prepare the mixture according to the instructions up to step 6. Place the shaped vegan meatballs on a tray or a plate and cover them with plastic wrap. Store the meatballs in the refrigerator for up to 24 hours before cooking.
Alternatively, if you want to prepare the vegan meatballs even further in advance, you can freeze them. Randles recommends arranging the shaped balls on a small tray lined with parchment paper and placing them in the freezer until they are firm. Once frozen, transfer them to a freezer bag or airtight container. They can be stored in the freezer for several weeks. Thaw the meatballs in the refrigerator before cooking. This can take several hours or overnight. When you're ready to cook these vegan meatballs (whether chilled or thawed), follow the instructions from step 7.
What can I serve with these vegan beet and black bean meatballs?
Meatballs are traditionally served with spaghetti, but you can also enjoy them with mashed potatoes, mashed sweet potatoes, polenta, cauliflower mash, roasted or grilled vegetables, or a hearty grain salad. These vegan beet and black bean meatballs also work well with a variety of grains, such as rice, quinoa, or couscous. For a lighter option, Randles suggests serving them with a green salad composed of various veggies. You can also make delicious meatball sandwiches by serving these vegan meatballs in a sub roll, wrap, or with a side of crusty bread.
While meatballs are often served with marinara sauce, a rich and creamy Alfredo sauce made with ingredients like cashews, plant-based milk, nutritional yeast, and garlic can be a delicious alternative. A hearty mushroom gravy made with sauteed mushrooms, vegetable broth, flour, and seasonings is another option. For an Asian-inspired twist, why not try sweet and sour sauce, coconut curry sauce, or teriyaki glaze?
|Calories per Serving
|159
|Total Fat
|7.3 g
|Saturated Fat
|0.6 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|0.8 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|19.1 g
|Dietary Fiber
|3.1 g
|Total Sugars
|2.8 g
|Sodium
|253.5 mg
|Protein
|4.5 g