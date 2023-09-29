Pumpkin Queso And Black Bean Nachos Recipe

Nachos should be a quick and easy snack on game day (or any time), but if you want to avoid using cans, you can certainly use fresh pumpkin instead. Just remember, to purée the pumpkin, the squash has to be roasted until soft first. Once you've done that, blend the softened flesh into a homemade pumpkin purée and continue with the recipe as written.

If you really want to make things from scratch, the Velveeta and the canned diced tomatoes and green chilies can be swapped for homemade versions, too. There's no denying that there's no real substitute for Velveeta — it's a magic brick of squishy cheese that melts effortlessly into creamy, smooth queso. You can, however, get pretty close by using shredded cheddar and American cheeses. Because of the difference in milk fat (and other mysterious ingredients), freshly shredded cheese won't melt quite as effortlessly without a roux and some milk. We recommend melting fresh cheese over the stove with butter, flour, and milk to create the same consistency.

As for the diced tomatoes and green chilies, the swaps are easy enough. You can stick with canned and use plain diced tomatoes and canned green chilies, or you can dice your own Roma tomatoes and cut up a few jalapenos for a similar effect. We recommend doing this if you want a fresher tomato flavor or a spicier chile note in the queso.