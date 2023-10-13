Spooky Spicy Graveyard Bean Dip Recipe

If you have a Halloween party coming up that you need a recipe for, dips are an easy and popular choice, being a relatively filling snack that can be nibbled on throughout the night (or maybe even used as a girl dinner). The question is, do you bring your famous taco dip for the eighth year in a row, or risk switching it up? We offer a solution: taco dip, but turned spooky. All it takes is a little imagination.

In this recipe, developer Michelle McGlinn turns a few cans of beans into the landscape of a Halloween graveyard, complete with tiny tortilla gravestones and cherry tomato pumpkins. First, a roasted red pepper pinto bean dip is blended and spread on the bottom, then a chipotle-garlic black bean dip is layered on top. When guests dig into the "graves," they'll be greeted first with the smoky spice of chipotle, then the brighter flavor of roasted red pepper. The toppings can be as imaginative as you want, involving edible garnishes such as cilantro and bell peppers or more playful decor like skulls and skeletons. If the cute stuff isn't your thing (or maybe it's July), give the bean dip a try anyway — it might just replace your taco dip recipe.