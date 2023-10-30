Vegetarian Black Bean And Corn Chimichangas Recipe

Chimichangas are a popular Mexican-inspired dish that is traditionally made of flour tortillas packed with a tasty meat filling. The tortilla is folded and rolled around the filling to create a burrito-like shape before being fried in vegetable oil. In this vegetarian version, recipe developer Annabelle Randles has replaced the meat with a hearty mixture of black beans, bell pepper, corn, tomatoes, and brown rice. Randles is using smoked paprika and cayenne pepper to give this dish a delicious smoky and spicy kick, perfectly complemented by the fresh and citrusy notes of cilantro and lime.

The frying process gives these vegetarian black bean and corn chimichangas a delicious contrast of textures with a crunchy outside and a flavorful tender interior.

These chimichangas are best enjoyed immediately while they still are crispy and warm. If you have any leftovers, Randles advises reheating them in a conventional oven, toaster oven, air-fryer, pan, or skillet to preserve their crispiness. Avoid popping them in the microwave as they will turn soft.