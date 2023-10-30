Vegetarian Black Bean And Corn Chimichangas Recipe
Chimichangas are a popular Mexican-inspired dish that is traditionally made of flour tortillas packed with a tasty meat filling. The tortilla is folded and rolled around the filling to create a burrito-like shape before being fried in vegetable oil. In this vegetarian version, recipe developer Annabelle Randles has replaced the meat with a hearty mixture of black beans, bell pepper, corn, tomatoes, and brown rice. Randles is using smoked paprika and cayenne pepper to give this dish a delicious smoky and spicy kick, perfectly complemented by the fresh and citrusy notes of cilantro and lime.
The frying process gives these vegetarian black bean and corn chimichangas a delicious contrast of textures with a crunchy outside and a flavorful tender interior.
These chimichangas are best enjoyed immediately while they still are crispy and warm. If you have any leftovers, Randles advises reheating them in a conventional oven, toaster oven, air-fryer, pan, or skillet to preserve their crispiness. Avoid popping them in the microwave as they will turn soft.
Gather the ingredients for these vegetarian black bean and corn chimichangas
These vegetarian chimichangas are filled with a tasty combination of black beans, corn, red bell pepper, tomatoes, and brown rice cooked with onion, garlic, cumin, smoked paprika, oregano, and cayenne pepper. You will also need some cilantro, lime juice, freshly grated cheese (such as Monterey Jack or cheddar), 8 large flour tortillas (burrito size), and enough vegetable oil to cook the vegetables and deep-fry the chimichangas.
Randles prefers using large flour tortillas about 10 inches in diameter. You can use larger or smaller tortillas based on your preference, just remember to adjust the amount of filling accordingly. Randles favors flour tortillas as they become crispy when fried. You can use corn tortillas but they do become very crunchy once cooked in oil.
Step 1: Fry the onion
Heat 2 tablespoons of vegetable oil over medium heat in a large frying pan, add the onion and fry until soft and golden, about 6 minutes.
Step 2: Add the garlic
Add the garlic and cook for 30 seconds.
Step 3: Stir in the vegetables,spices, and herbs
Stir in the corn, bell pepper, tomatoes, ground cumin, smoked paprika, oregano, and cayenne pepper, and saute until the vegetables are tender, about 4 to 5 minutes.
Step 4: Stir in the black beans, rice, and cilantro
Stir in the black beans, rice, and cilantro and cook for 2 minutes until the beans and rice have heated through. Remove from the stove and season with salt and lime juice.
Step 5: Build the first chimichanga
Lay out a tortilla on a clean surface. Add ½ cup of the bean mixture to the bottom half of the tortilla and top with 3 tablespoons of cheese.
Step 6: Fold the chimichanga
Fold the sides of the tortilla and roll it tightly upwards to form a burrito-shaped parcel. Brush the top with water to seal the seam. Set aside on a plate.
Step 7: Make the remaining chimichangas
Repeat steps 5 and 6 with the remaining tortillas.
Step 8: Fry the chimichangas
Heat 1 inch of vegetable oil over medium-high heat in a frying pan or skillet. When the oil starts sizzling, carefully place 1 chimichanga seam-side down in the pan. Fry the chimichanga until golden brown and crispy, turning it frequently with metal spatulas to cook it evenly on all sides.
Step 9: Keep cooked chimichangas warm
Drain on a plate lined with a paper towel and keep warm in the oven. Cook the remaining chimichangas as per step 8, adding more oil to your frying pan or skillet if necessary.
Step 10: Serve the chimichangas
Serve hot with guacamole, sour cream, jalapeños, lettuce, tomatoes, and lime on the side, if desired.
What other toppings and sides can I serve these chimichangas with?
Randles likes to serve these chimichangas with plenty of toppings and sides. Her favourites include guacamole, sour cream, sliced pickled jalapeños, sliced tomatoes, shredded lettuce, and some extra cilantro and lime juice. These toppings and sides are entirely optional but help balance out the overall dish with some fresh ingredients and cooling flavors.
You can of course get creative by adding vegetables, salsa, or other ingredients to suit your taste. Some other suggestions include pico de gallo, olives, pickled onions or other pickled vegetables, sweet potato fries, sliced radishes, Mexican-inspired coleslaw, or pasta salad. For something a bit more unusual try a fruit-based salsa like mango salsa, pineapple salsa, or peach salsa. Their sweet and tangy flavors can provide a refreshing contrast to the savory filling. A cilantro-lime crema made by blending cilantro, lime juice, sour cream, and a touch of garlic can also bring a unique twist to this dish.
Can I bake these chimichangas instead of frying them?
Chimichangas are traditionnally deep-fried. However, if you prefer you can also bake them in the oven. Baking is a great alternative to deep-frying that still achieves a delicious crispy texture and soft interior. Here are some simple steps on how to do it.
While you are preparing your chimichangas as per the recipe below, preheat the oven to 375 F at Step 7. Place the chimichanga seam-side down on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Lightly brush each chimichanga with vegetable oil all over. Bake in the oven for about 20 to 25 minutes, or until the chimichangas are golden brown and crispy. So that they brown evenly, carefully flip the chimichangas over halfway through the baking time. Once baked, remove the chimichangas from the oven and allow them to cool for a few minutes before serving them with your chosen toppings.
Alternatively, you can also air-fry the chimichangas at 375 F for about 10 to 12 minutes, turning them halfway to ensure even browning.
|Calories per Serving
|365
|Total Fat
|30.4 g
|Saturated Fat
|3.7 g
|Trans Fat
|0.2 g
|Cholesterol
|8.9 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|18.9 g
|Dietary Fiber
|2.6 g
|Total Sugars
|1.6 g
|Sodium
|261.5 mg
|Protein
|5.6 g