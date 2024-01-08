12 Brazilian Desserts You Need To Try At Least Once

There's no shortage of sugar in continent-sized Brazil, the world's largest producer and exporter of sugar. With so much sweetener, there are as many desserts as you'd expect from a country that's so massive and diverse, with elements of European, indigenous, and African cultures.

Sugar is practically a part of the Brazilian DNA (if you've ever ordered Brazil's national cocktail, caipirinha, you know it's roughly half made of sugar), and no meal or celebration would be complete without a table full of docinhos (little sweets) as well as cakes and puddings.

If you make it to Brazil, you shouldn't have much trouble finding most of the delicious, unique sweets on this list, as you practically can't throw a rock in São Paulo without hitting a dessert street kiosk on the sidewalk. So, if you've got a sweet tooth, read on to find out about the 12 Brazilian desserts you have to try at least once.