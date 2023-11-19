12 Ways To Cook With Sweetened Condensed Milk

For many, sweetened condensed milk is one of those throw-away items in the canned goods aisle that is never bought unless called for in a recipe. But what is it, exactly? A mid-19th-century invention created before the advent of refrigeration, condensed milk is made by evaporating water from and adding sugar to raw milk. The addition of sugar and the canning process greatly extends the shelf life of the milk, making it stable at room temperature and an important field ration in World War I.

Today, sweetened condensed milk is still rather common in regional desserts around the world — including pies, tarts, and cakes — so you might find yourself annoyed, running to the grocery store here and there for a can of sweetened condensed milk at a recipe's beck and call. But recipes don't always use the entire thing, so what are you supposed to do with the rest of the can?

Believe it or not, this old-world milk in a can is a lot more dynamic and versatile than you might think. Whether sweet or savory or somewhere in between, these ideas for cooking with sweetened condensed milk might have you rushing back to the store to stock up for your next craving.