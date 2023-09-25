Canned Sweetened Condensed Milk Is The Secret To Deliciously Caramelized Pork

Why is carnitas so wonderful? Let us count the ways. It's fatty, deeply savory, tender, and profoundly caramelized with a deep, burnished bark rivaled only by barbecue. Traditionally, the process for making carnitas involved a long, slow cooking process by which various cuts of pork are gently cooked in lard, spices, and other ingredients in large copper vessels. The result is delicious but difficult to repeat at home. In lieu of several pieces of pork, home cooks often turn to pork shoulder for carnitas, along with finding at-hand adjustments for the traditional flavoring agents used. To get the necessary caramelization just right, there is a secret weapon that may already be hiding out in your pantry. Sweetened condensed milk helps build color while also adding just the right balance to the slightly spicy and savory elements of carnitas.

Sweetened condensed milk is a product that dates before common refrigeration. This shelf-stable milk has roughly 60% of its water content removed as a measure to counteract spoilage before being sealed in airtight cans. As the name implies, sugar is added; this being the main distinction between sweetened condensed milk and evaporated milk.

It makes sense, too, that sweetened condensed milk works well with carnitas. Many traditional — and larger — recipes call for whole milk to be added to the pot. This also aids in caramelization, but not as effectively on smaller batches. That's why sweetened condensed milk, with its density and added saccharine nature, helps speed things along.