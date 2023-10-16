18 Types Of Savory Cakes You Should Know

As self-respecting food enthusiasts and culinary professionals, we often find ourselves grappling with existential questions. For example, what truly constitutes a cake? Is it the baking ritual and the luscious layers? How about the frosting and decorating or the alluring sweetness? Maybe the crispy crust or the rotund silhouette? Whichever it is, this selection of savory cakes is here to challenge your preconceptions of what a cake can or should be.

From rice, bread, and crepes masquerading as cake layers to cakes that have nothing in common with cakes at all yet are still called that (we're looking at you, pancit lumpia cake), the realm of savory cakes is as intriguing as it is bizarre. Even the cake salé, with its zucchini, carrot, and tomato iterations, often dismissed as a mere un-iced bread loaf, adds to this delectable confusion. For the gastronomically adventurous and those bereft of a sweet tooth, this could well be a trove of alternative birthday cake inspiration, and for everyone else a way to expand their culinary horizons.