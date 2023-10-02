Use A Muffin Tin For Easy Individually Baked Macaroni And Cheese

Macaroni and cheese is a beloved crowd-pleaser that's perfect for just about any occasion. It's also easy to whip up from scratch when store-bought won't cut it. But if you want to transform this casserole classic into individual bites that can be eaten on the go, can hold up in an elementary kid's lunchbox, and can help you control proportions so there's enough for everyone at dinner, you should try using a muffin tin to make individual baked servings.

The muffin tin is super handy in the kitchen and has more uses than you probably realize. It can be used to simplify mise en place, to make effortless deep dish pizza, or even potatoes au gratin. A muffin tin is also perfect to use when you are making your favorite recipe for baked mac and cheese. These compact, muffin-shaped, baked mac and cheese servings are just as tasty as when they are baked as one big brick in a pan; however, what you will love about the final product is utensils are really optional.