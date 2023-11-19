What To Consider Before Swapping Wheat Flour With Sorghum

When you're gluten-free, it takes a lot of trial and error to know the types of gluten-free flour you can use in place of regular flour. Should you use tapioca or arrowroot flour to bake bread? What's the ratio of sunflower seed flour to all-purpose flour? There's a lot to consider when making the switch, and the same goes for using sorghum in place of wheat flour.

As the name implies, wheat flour is the powdered version of the wheat grain. Wheat flour comes in various forms — whole wheat flour, all-purpose flour, and bread flour, to name a few. While they can be employed for various purposes, wheat flour is often used to make pastries, pies, cakes, and other baked goods.

Derived from the cereal grain of the same name, sorghum flour is a beige powder used to make baked goods. Although its color may cause recipes to turn out darker, sorghum flour's soft texture and slightly sweet flavor make it an ideal gluten-free alternative for baking. However, there are a few things to keep in mind when using it in place of wheat flour.