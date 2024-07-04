The Spices You Absolutely Need For Jollof Rice

Jollof rice, a beloved West African dish, is well-known for its rich, aromatic flavor profile. From Senegal to Nigeria, nearly every West African country claims to have the best version of this hearty staple. But what makes jollof rice truly stand out? There are some key spices that are absolute musts regardless of the recipe.

Apart from the long grain rice, a few essential ingredients make up the heart of jollof rice: Fresh ripe tomatoes, fiery chili peppers like scotch bonnet or habanero, and rich red onions. These ingredients are blended into a sauce that helps form the base of this dish before the spices are added. When it comes to the quintessential spice blend, dried thyme, curry powder, and Maggi seasoning cubes are must-haves for a classic jollof rice. These ingredients are fried in hot oil, then a good, flavorful broth is often used as the cooking liquid.