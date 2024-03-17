Moisten Up Store-Bought Pancake Mix With A Spoonful Of Applesauce
When the morning begins with the buttery sweet scent of pancakes wafting through the kitchen, your day is already off to a good start. It gets even better once you get to enjoy all of their pillowy soft, honey-soaked glory. For those who are constantly busy but still want a bit of this delight, pancake mix is a life-saver. The only problem, however, is the pancakes often turn out dry and flat-tasting. Worry not, because the quick fix is much simpler than you think, and all it requires is a spoonful of applesauce.
Evident from the name, applesauce fuses together all the wondrous essence of the apple and highlights it even further. Like fall days encapsulated, it embraces the fruit's sweet-tart taste, but with a greater intensity and stronger emphasis on the sweet notes. Infused into pancakes, it weaves a flavor depth into the familiar buttery sweet taste. It's half indulgent, half comforting — a delightful combination that makes this breakfast staple much more exciting and enjoyable than usual. Moreover, since applesauce is quite thick and moist, it easily takes away the mix's typical dryness. With just the right amount added, your pancakes will be perfectly soft and fluffy, but not at all soggy.
Work with anything you have
Fortunately, applesauce is widely available at grocery stores and supermarkets alike. If you have a bit of time on your hands and want to tailor the taste to your preference, homemaking should also be a breeze — you can even do it with an Instant Pot. Once you've got the sauce ready, all that's left to do is add it directly into the pancake mix alongside the eggs, milk, and sugar, plus spices like cinnamon or nutmeg for a touch of warmth. From there on, just make the pancakes as you normally would, and you'll have a delectable breakfast on the table in no time.
As always, butter and honey or maple syrup will complete the dish right away. If you want to lean into the fall theme, a sprinkle of the spices used and perhaps a few slices of fresh apples will be great. You can also layer some cream and the applesauce in between the pancakes. For a richer taste, caramel sauce is the one to try. Coupled with the pancakes' sweet-tart apple undertone, this is the perfect way to satisfy your sweet tooth. With a tad bit of extra time on your hand, chop up the apples into tiny cubes and stir them with brown sugar and butter over medium-high heat. You'll have wonderfully caramelized apples to lay on top of the golden pancakes, and what a sight to behold that is first thing in the morning.