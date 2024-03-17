Moisten Up Store-Bought Pancake Mix With A Spoonful Of Applesauce

When the morning begins with the buttery sweet scent of pancakes wafting through the kitchen, your day is already off to a good start. It gets even better once you get to enjoy all of their pillowy soft, honey-soaked glory. For those who are constantly busy but still want a bit of this delight, pancake mix is a life-saver. The only problem, however, is the pancakes often turn out dry and flat-tasting. Worry not, because the quick fix is much simpler than you think, and all it requires is a spoonful of applesauce.

Evident from the name, applesauce fuses together all the wondrous essence of the apple and highlights it even further. Like fall days encapsulated, it embraces the fruit's sweet-tart taste, but with a greater intensity and stronger emphasis on the sweet notes. Infused into pancakes, it weaves a flavor depth into the familiar buttery sweet taste. It's half indulgent, half comforting — a delightful combination that makes this breakfast staple much more exciting and enjoyable than usual. Moreover, since applesauce is quite thick and moist, it easily takes away the mix's typical dryness. With just the right amount added, your pancakes will be perfectly soft and fluffy, but not at all soggy.