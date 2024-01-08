Gluten-Free Garlic And Herb Crackers Recipe
Whether you're aiming for a casual snack, an elegant appetizer, or a quick addition to a meal, crackers might be something you reach for. They're crunchy, salty, and the perfect carrier for dips, spreads, and cheeses. With hundreds of varieties available, there's no shortage of options. But, if you eat gluten-free and care about the ingredients in your food, making your own crackers might be a priority. These gluten-free garlic and herb crackers are crispy and delicious just like a store-bought cracker but only include seven wholesome ingredients and are so easy to make.
Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "As a wellness coach, I try and avoid buying processed foods and have learned to make many common food items right in my own kitchen like people did years ago. Making things from scratch allows you to fully control the ingredients, and that is super important to me." Read on to learn how to make a batch of garlic and herb crackers. Whether you eat gluten-free or not, you'll be making these on repeat!
Gather the ingredients for gluten-free garlic and herb crackers
You'll only need a short list of ingredients for this recipe. Pick up some garlic, fresh rosemary, and fresh thyme from the produce department. "If you plan to make this recipe often, I recommend growing the herbs in a garden or even on your windowsill. Both rosemary and thyme are easy to grow," Hahn says. Then, you'll need some olive oil, almond flour, ground flax seed, and fine-grain salt.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 400 F.
Step 2: Brush the garlic with oil
Brush the garlic with the olive oil.
Step 3: Roast the garlic
Wrap the garlic loosely in foil and put it in the oven for 15 minutes.
Step 4: Cool and mince the garlic
Cool the roasted garlic for 10 minutes, then mince finely.
Step 5: Combine ingredients
In a large bowl, combine the almond flour, 3 tablespoons of water, ground flaxseed, salt, rosemary, thyme, and minced garlic to form a ball of dough.
Step 6: Roll the dough
Place the dough on a piece of parchment paper and cover with a second sheet of parchment paper. Roll the dough out into an ⅛-inch-thick rectangle.
Step 7: Cut the dough into squares
Remove the top piece of parchment paper. Using a pizza cutter, cut the dough into 1-inch squares. You should get about 50–60 crackers.
Step 8: Bake the crackers
Place the bottom sheet of parchment paper and the dough on a baking sheet and bake for 20 minutes, or until the crackers are golden brown.
Step 9: Cool the crackers
Remove from the baking sheet and place on a cooling rack to cool for 10 minutes.
Step 10: Serve the crackers
The crackers are ready to enjoy.
How can I customize these gluten-free garlic and herb crackers?
To start, you can change up the herbs to create different flavors. If you add dry or freshly chopped oregano, you'll get a robust and slightly peppery taste that provides a Mediterranean touch to your crackers. Basil lends a sweet and fresh flavor that pairs well with many types of cheeses and dips. Dill adds a fresh and slightly tangy taste, making it a great choice for crackers served with seafood or cream-based dips.
If you are short on time and want a quicker version of the crackers, omit the fresh garlic and swap in garlic powder or garlic granules. You can also use onion powder to complement the garlic. A tablespoon of chia seeds or sesame seeds brings texture and nutritional value (These do not need to be ground as flax seeds do). If you like things on the spicy side, sprinkle a pinch of cayenne pepper or red pepper flakes into your dough for a kick.
What pairs well with these gluten-free garlic and herb crackers?
You have many options for dip pairings when serving the gluten-free garlic and herb crackers. They are a great match for any type of hummus. The traditional blend of chickpeas, tahini, garlic, lemon, and olive oil is a classic choice that pairs well with the garlic and herb crackers. The sweetness and smokiness of roasted red pepper hummus delightfully contrast the savory crackers. Muhammara, a Mediterranean red pepper dip, is a nice pairing, also. Combining the flavors of olive tapenade with hummus creates a briny and savory dip that works harmoniously with the crackers. The creamy texture and fresh flavors of guacamole provide a delicious counterpart to the crunch and herbs in the crackers. Fresh salsa or fruit salsa adds a burst of freshness and a hint of acidity that balances the rich flavors of the crackers. Basil or sun-dried tomato pesto offers an herby and aromatic layer that enhances the flavor of the crackers.
- 3 peeled garlic cloves
- 1 teaspoon olive oil
- 1 cup almond flour
- 1 tablespoon ground flax seed
- ½ teaspoon fine-grain salt
- ½ teaspoon fresh minced rosemary
- ¼ teaspoon fresh minced thyme
|Calories per Serving
|185
|Total Fat
|15.7 g
|Saturated Fat
|1.2 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|0.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|6.6 g
|Dietary Fiber
|3.5 g
|Total Sugars
|1.0 g
|Sodium
|77.1 mg
|Protein
|6.8 g