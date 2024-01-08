Gluten-Free Garlic And Herb Crackers Recipe

Whether you're aiming for a casual snack, an elegant appetizer, or a quick addition to a meal, crackers might be something you reach for. They're crunchy, salty, and the perfect carrier for dips, spreads, and cheeses. With hundreds of varieties available, there's no shortage of options. But, if you eat gluten-free and care about the ingredients in your food, making your own crackers might be a priority. These gluten-free garlic and herb crackers are crispy and delicious just like a store-bought cracker but only include seven wholesome ingredients and are so easy to make.

Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "As a wellness coach, I try and avoid buying processed foods and have learned to make many common food items right in my own kitchen like people did years ago. Making things from scratch allows you to fully control the ingredients, and that is super important to me." Read on to learn how to make a batch of garlic and herb crackers. Whether you eat gluten-free or not, you'll be making these on repeat!