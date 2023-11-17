Muhammara (Middle Eastern Roasted Red Pepper Dip) Recipe

Middle Eastern cuisine brings us some of the world's most popular savory foods, including falafel, shawarma, and hummus. Another beloved creation from the region is muhammara. Highly versatile, this spread uses red bell peppers as its main ingredient, along with walnuts and breadcrumbs. It has a distinctly sweet, smoky, and slightly spicy flavor with a hint of tartness from pomegranate molasses. It's rich and complex, with a thick and grainy texture from the ground walnuts.

Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "I love to roast red peppers at home and use them as a condiment on sandwiches and veggie burgers. They take on a smoky flavor and have a way of elevating a simple meal into something that tastes restaurant-quality." About her muhammara, specifically, she notes, "This dip is great to put out with toasted pita bread or veggies and is a nice alternative when you want something different from hummus." Read on to learn how to easily whip up this dip, which — warning — you'll want to put on everything!